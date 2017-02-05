World
  7. PLP Architecture’s Proposed Office Building Responds to London’s Historic Urban Identity

PLP Architecture’s Proposed Office Building Responds to London’s Historic Urban Identity

PLP Architecture’s Proposed Office Building Responds to London’s Historic Urban Identity
© Luxigon
PLP Architecture’s Proposed Office Building Responds to London’s Historic Urban Identity , © Luxigon
© Luxigon

Amongst the rapid materializing of telecoms, media and tech companies within the Blackfriar’s Southbank region, PLP Architecture has been chosen for the design of a new office building with the challenge of successfully integrating into the ever-changing local fabric.

“Our proposal speculates on the nature of the contemporary office tower,” explained the firm. “What is the architectural expression of today’s high-density workplace? How does the building acquire an identity specific to its media/tech occupiers and how is that identity conveyed to the city?”

© Luxigon
© Luxigon
© Luxigon

During the 1760s, Blackfriars Road was designated as the main thoroughfare to Blackfriars Bridge. Despite its close proximity to the City of London and recent crop of commercial and residential developments, the avenue is known for its well-preserved Georgian character.

Friars Bridge Court is organized through various vertically-stacked programs. A double-height lobby engages public activity at street level, while the lower portion of the building façade is composed of brick, matching the visual identity of surrounding conservation projects. The sandstone grid of the upper volume capitalizes on views on a larger scale.

© Luxigon
© Luxigon
© Luxigon

Additionally, a double-height gallery space acts as a social focal point, with unique spaces that “promote exchange and provoke spontaneous situations”. The transparent nature of the gallery allows insight into the various spaces, and a side core allows for uninterrupted floorplates catering to a number of different work preferences and mannerisms while offering ample views of the historic community.

  • Architects

    PLP Architecture

  • Developer

    Kennedy Wilson Europe

  • Project Manager

    GVA Second London Wall

  • Planning Consultant

    DP9

  • Townscape Consultant

    Tavernor Consultancy

  • Structure, Services, Traffic, & Environmental

    Waterman

  • Cost Consultanr

    Alinea

  • Landscape Designer

    Gillespies

  • Commercial Agent

    CBRE

  • Daylight & Sunlight Consultant

    Point 2 Surveyors

  • Access Consultant

    Access=Design

  • Vertical Transport & Fire Engineer

    Grontmij

  • Facade Access & Management

    Reef

  • Principal Designer

    PLP Architecture

  • Facade Consultant

    BDA

  • Wind Tunnel

    RWDI Consulting Engineers

  • Legal

    Ashurst

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Luxigon

News via: PLP Architecture.

Cite: Osman Bari. "PLP Architecture’s Proposed Office Building Responds to London’s Historic Urban Identity " 05 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804616/plp-architectures-proposed-office-building-responds-to-londons-historic-urban-identity/>

