Preliminary Research Office Proposes Conical Sky-Bridge for Drone Observation in Shenzhen

DJI, a prominent Chinese commercial drone manufacturer, has selected Preliminary Research Office to design a pedestrian bridge in Shenzhen, connecting the two tower buildings which will serve as the company’s future headquarters, each 210 meters (689 feet) high.

The bridge’s formal composition is the result of two intersecting conic masses, positioned about their common axis and directed towards the towers’ core. Perpendicular cones are split by these larger cones at two points on the bridge’s axis, extending to form observation platforms for flying and viewing drones, while also serving as meeting spaces.

+31

Adjacent to each of the platforms are two enclosed circulatory structures, allowing the bridge to “plug in” to the towers. Attached to the exterior envelope, these structures allow for both vertical and horizontal circulation.

The bridge’s span is split into two levels, which are connected by a large ramp between the two viewing platforms, offering vast views of the cityscape. The sky-bridge connects to the first tower on the 28th floor and the second between the 28th and 29th floors of the building.

Architects Preliminary Research Office

Design Team Yaohua Wang, Dingliang Yang, Chloe Natanél Brunner, Young Sun, Michelle Adriana Recio, Ding Feng, Luisana Hernandez, Kangyi Zheng

Area 800.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Preliminary Research Office

News via: Preliminary Research Office.

