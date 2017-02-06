World
i

i

i

h

Preliminary Research Office Proposes Conical Sky-Bridge for Drone Observation in Shenzhen

Preliminary Research Office Proposes Conical Sky-Bridge for Drone Observation in Shenzhen, © Preliminary Research Office
© Preliminary Research Office

DJI, a prominent Chinese commercial drone manufacturer, has selected Preliminary Research Office to design a pedestrian bridge in Shenzhen, connecting the two tower buildings which will serve as the company’s future headquarters, each 210 meters (689 feet) high.

The bridge’s formal composition is the result of two intersecting conic masses, positioned about their common axis and directed towards the towers’ core. Perpendicular cones are split by these larger cones at two points on the bridge’s axis, extending to form observation platforms for flying and viewing drones, while also serving as meeting spaces.

© Preliminary Research Office © Preliminary Research Office © Preliminary Research Office © Preliminary Research Office +31

© Preliminary Research Office
© Preliminary Research Office
© Preliminary Research Office
© Preliminary Research Office

Adjacent to each of the platforms are two enclosed circulatory structures, allowing the bridge to “plug in” to the towers. Attached to the exterior envelope, these structures allow for both vertical and horizontal circulation.

© Preliminary Research Office
© Preliminary Research Office
© Preliminary Research Office
© Preliminary Research Office

The bridge’s span is split into two levels, which are connected by a large ramp between the two viewing platforms, offering vast views of the cityscape. The sky-bridge connects to the first tower on the 28th floor and the second between the 28th and 29th floors of the building.

News via: Preliminary Research Office.

Cite: Osman Bari. "Preliminary Research Office Proposes Conical Sky-Bridge for Drone Observation in Shenzhen" 06 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804609/preliminary-research-office-proposes-conical-sky-bridge-for-drone-observation-in-shenzhen/>

