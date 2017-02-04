Competition Winning Stadium Design Promotes Inclusivity in Dunkirk, France

Save this picture! The stadium is located in the heart of Dunkirk. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

The SOCKEEL + OLGGA consortium have won a competition to design the new Tribut Stadium in Dunkirk, France. The historic stadium, in a prominent location on a canal bank in central Dunkirk, will be transformed into a 5,000 seat stadium seeking to maximize inclusiveness and accessibility.

Save this picture! Movement through the transparent lattice animates the streetfront. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

The proposed scheme adopts a simple elliptical form, with a profile gently sloping towards the canal. A timber lattice ‘mask’ façade envelopes the stadium, acting as the unifying element across the large footprint. The façade animates the surrounding streets, with the lattice’s transparency revealing activity within the stadium, whilst a second skin shields spectators from prevailing winds and rain.

Save this picture! Public plaza and entrance concourse. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

Save this picture! Interior perspective with concourse in background. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

We propose an urban stadium which, with its light structure and its animated façade, will integrate perfectly to the city center and give access to the greatest number - SOCKEEL + OLGGA.

Save this picture! Perspective view of the plaza and concourse. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

Save this picture! Exploded axonometric . Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

The design team values the importance of public space and accessibility in the ‘city stadium.' A large plaza forms a link between the canal and stadium entrance, with its concrete surface animated by large circular steel plates and blocks of planting. Spectators entering via the concourse are directed towards the north and south stands. The stands are linked at the upper levels by a wide peripheral walkway, creating more space for public interaction, and offering views across the city of Dunkirk.

Save this picture! Proposed elevations. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

Save this picture! Proposed sections. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

Architects SOCKEEL Architectes, Olgga Architects

Location Boulevard Sainte-Barbe, 59240 Dunkerque, France

Design Team Verdi / Etac / Philippe Thomas / Sport Initiatives

Client CUD, Communauté Urbaine de Dunkerque

Budget €12,600,000

Completion 2020

Project Year 2017

Photographs Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

News via: SOCKEEL + OLGGA.