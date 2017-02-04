World
Competition Winning Stadium Design Promotes Inclusivity in Dunkirk, France

Competition Winning Stadium Design Promotes Inclusivity in Dunkirk, France
Competition Winning Stadium Design Promotes Inclusivity in Dunkirk, France, The stadium is located in the heart of Dunkirk. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
The stadium is located in the heart of Dunkirk. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

The SOCKEEL + OLGGA consortium have won a competition to design the new Tribut Stadium in Dunkirk, France. The historic stadium, in a prominent location on a canal bank in central Dunkirk, will be transformed into a 5,000 seat stadium seeking to maximize inclusiveness and accessibility.

Public plaza and entrance concourse. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán Interior perspective with concourse in background. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán Exploded axonometric . Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán Movement through the transparent lattice animates the streetfront. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán +11

Movement through the transparent lattice animates the streetfront. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
Movement through the transparent lattice animates the streetfront. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

The proposed scheme adopts a simple elliptical form, with a profile gently sloping towards the canal. A timber lattice ‘mask’ façade envelopes the stadium, acting as the unifying element across the large footprint. The façade animates the surrounding streets, with the lattice’s transparency revealing activity within the stadium, whilst a second skin shields spectators from prevailing winds and rain.

Public plaza and entrance concourse. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
Public plaza and entrance concourse. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
Interior perspective with concourse in background. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
Interior perspective with concourse in background. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

We propose an urban stadium which, with its light structure and its animated façade, will integrate perfectly to the city center and give access to the greatest number - SOCKEEL + OLGGA.

Perspective view of the plaza and concourse. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
Perspective view of the plaza and concourse. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
Exploded axonometric . Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
Exploded axonometric . Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

The design team values the importance of public space and accessibility in the ‘city stadium.' A large plaza forms a link between the canal and stadium entrance, with its concrete surface animated by large circular steel plates and blocks of planting. Spectators entering via the concourse are directed towards the north and south stands. The stands are linked at the upper levels by a wide peripheral walkway, creating more space for public interaction, and offering views across the city of Dunkirk. 

Proposed elevations. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
Proposed elevations. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
Proposed sections. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
Proposed sections. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

  • Architects

    SOCKEEL Architectes, Olgga Architects

  • Location

    Boulevard Sainte-Barbe, 59240 Dunkerque, France

  • Design Team

    Verdi / Etac / Philippe Thomas / Sport Initiatives

  • Client

    CUD, Communauté Urbaine de Dunkerque

  • Budget

    €12,600,000

  • Completion

    2020

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

News via: SOCKEEL + OLGGA.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Competition Winning Stadium Design Promotes Inclusivity in Dunkirk, France" 04 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804599/competition-winning-stadium-design-promotes-inclusivity-in-dunkirk-france/>

