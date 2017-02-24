Giuseppe Garibaldi Memorial / Pietro Carlo Pellegrini Architetto

+17

Other Participants Sirio Lazzari, Carlo Bertolini, Sheila Lazzerini, Enrico Polato, Filippo Tarquini, Dario Arnone, Stefania Iurilli More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. For the 150th anniversary of the unification of Italy, the government wanted to recover the most significant historical sites on the peninsula; between them there is the Fort Arbuticci, in one of the most admired views of the archipelago of La Maddalena.

Starting from a deep knowledge of the context, this creative project of restore proposes a new interpretation of the signs and history that intertwine to contemporary. The result is a continuous conversation between architecture and environment, including the design of the premises.

The Garibaldi Memorial was created to accompany the visitor on a journey through the places and events of the life of General: South America, Africa, the United States, Europe, Italy and Caprera. By means of display panels which tell, through the details of paintings, the chronicles of its existence, and with specially designed window displays, showing important historical documents and collections, and finally with the help of multimedia installations, are reconstructed places, events and trips of personnel and equipment, narratives of political activity and private uncommon.

The restoration project respects the memory of places and enhances the existing interventions with which restores vitality to the buildings: four barracks become bodies for the exhibition and alongside there are the smaller buildings with the services to the public. The artifacts are kept in their typological features and original building, to which are added contemporary details that give it a new look. The outer wall faces are restored and the four exhibition buildings and services are plastered and painted in white, the color of the "white house" of Garibaldi; new metal frames have screen printed glass with the General's face.

The design of the external areas also extends to other products, in order to create an internal scenic route to the fortified structure; in this sense, new rest areas and a new protected pedestrian walkway are created. About the munitions stores, the typological prior of the intervention have been maintained, with the use of the existing similar materials and the recovery of the surfaces.

Besides the preparation, the project provided for the arrangement of the exterior through the restoration of the original flooring, which is enhanced and increased; it is accompanied, for outside yards, a pavement in an eco friendly product, which does not alter the characteristics of the existing materials and colors. The outer walls of the fort are consolidated and metal railings are added, creating scenic trails that overlook the sea.

At the entrance of the Fort, a corten steel gate, where the repeated words "Giuseppe Garibaldi, the hero of two worlds" become the backbone of the building, and a corten monument, with the inscription "Memorial Giuseppe Garibaldi", welcome the visitor and indicate the face of the Hero of Two Worlds, painted on the building services.

In front of the four exhibition bodies, there is a sculptural public space, where the stylized form of the peninsula turns into flooring and seating. Caprera is signaled by a panel of Murano glass in red. This square is a symbolic tribute to commemorate the 150th of Italy and Garibaldi.

Product Description. The most used material in the construction is the white plaster and it was chosen for various reasons; first of all has been chosen for its ability to minimize and plasticize the shape which it is applied, ideal for the preparation of a museum as void the chromatic component of the display walls and directs attention towards the artifacts to be displayed; secondly, white is the color of the house of Garibaldi, to which the white color was also chosen to pay homage to the hero, main character of the museum.