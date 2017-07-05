World
Residential Unit at the Paluzza Inner Service / Ceschia e Mentil Architetti Associati

  • 15:00 - 5 July, 2017
Residential Unit at the Paluzza Inner Service / Ceschia e Mentil Architetti Associati
Residential Unit at the Paluzza Inner Service / Ceschia e Mentil Architetti Associati, © Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo

© Alessandra Chemollo © Alessandra Chemollo © Alessandra Chemollo © Alessandra Chemollo +29

© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo

From the architect. On a small piece of foundation land where once stood a rural building a small residential unit was built, part of a larger project by the name of “Albergo Diffuso” in the municipality of Paluzza.

© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo

The project, promoted by the Tourism Department of the Italian region of Friuli-Venezia-Giulia and co-financed by EU funds, aims to promote the re-use and the recovery of a building heritage which is left to deteriorate with the objective of promoting a new sustainable form of tourism capable, at the same time, of revitalizing highly depopulated areas. 

© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo

The ambition is to increase the welcoming capacity for tourists not thought big hotel infrastructures but thanks to small units widespread on the territory.

© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The desired outcome is a touristic offer not only at a low-cost hospitality but also the possibility, offered to guests, of choosing an alternative holiday/break solution to the mainstream offer.Inside, the house offers a domestic geography which is intimately linked to the morphology of the site.

© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo

A black space with a small window becomes the place for cooking and eating, the big frameless glass window is the place for conversation, while a low window allowing the continuation of the outside landscape sculpts a small wooden intimate alcove for the night.

© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo
