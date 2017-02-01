Palermo Named Italian Capital of Culture for 2018

Save this picture! Palermo. Image © Flickr user madeva71. Licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

The city of Palermo has been named the “Italian Capital of Culture” for 2018 by Italy’s Ministry of Culture, following the city’s selection of host for “Manifesta 12”, the European Biennial of Contemporary Art, this past November. With the decision, Palermo will receive a million euro award for promotion and public investment, which will likely result in a surge of tourism in the next year.

Home to a wealth of historical and cultural sites, Palermo was selected from a shortlist of eleven cities including: Alghero, Aquileia, Comacchio, Ercolano, Montebelluna, Recanati, Settimo Torinese, Trento, and a joint Elima-Erice bid.

“We saw that this virtuous competition creates a system of communal participation,” said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, “Being on the shortlist is a bit like receiving an Oscar nomination: it allows them to do a lot of work, in terms of planning and promotions.”

The European Biennial of Contemporary Art, Manifesta 12, will be led by “Creative Mediators” OMA, who will investigate the role of governance in the Italian city, and address how contemporary urban centers are affected by tourism, gentrification, migration and climate change.

Other initiatives for the city include promoting the newly-granted UNESCO Heritage Arab-Norman route connecting Palermo with Cefalù and Monreale, and a slate of world-class opera performances for the city’s Teatro Massimo.

This year’s capital of culture is Pistoia, with Mantua serving as the 2016 representative.

