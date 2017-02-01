Adjaye, Chipperfield Among 6 Shortlisted in Competition for Edinburgh Concert Hall

Save this picture! The new building will be located behind the existing Royal Bank of Scotland / Dundas House, a category A listed building built in the 18th century. Image © Flickr user kaysgeog. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The International Music and Performing Arts Charitable Trust Scotland (IMPACT Scotland) has announced a shortlist of 6 teams in the running to design a new concert hall and arts center in the heart of the Edinburgh New Town World Heritage Site. The building, estimated to cost up to £45 million ($57 million USD), will house a 1,000 seat auditorium that will become the new home of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

From 69 expressions of interest in the competition, six teams have been selected by IMPACT Scotland’s judging panel as finalists for the commission. The firms are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Sir Ewan Brown, who is the Chair of IMPACT Scotland’s judging panel said, “We have an extremely strong shortlist to choose from. The submissions we received show that this project will transform the resource available to Edinburgh’s Festivals and provide new opportunities for music groups across Scotland by building for greater inclusivity and access.”

The new building will be located behind the existing Royal Bank of Scotland / Dundas House, a category A listed building built in the 18th century. In addition to the auditorium, the complex will contain rehearsal studios and recording space, adding to Edinburgh’s growing arts scene.

"It is being located, conceived and designed so as to complement, rather than compete with, the city-owned and operated Usher Hall; to provide Edinburgh with additional possibilities for cultural expansion; and to launch the next stage in the city’s artistic growth,” added Impact Scotland.

"There will be major benefits to the wider community of Edinburgh and the surrounding regions by providing access for all forms of popular music, jazz, folk, chamber and other small classical music and dance groups as well as solo and song recitals, traditional and Celtic music, and high-end experimental rock, pop and electronica."

A winning team is expected to be selected in April.

News via The Edinburgh Reporter, Scottish Construction Now, Herald Scotland.