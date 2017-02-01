World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Future Architecture Platform Reveals 2017 Laureates

Future Architecture Platform Reveals 2017 Laureates

Future Architecture Platform Reveals 2017 Laureates
Courtesy of Future Architecture Platform
Courtesy of Future Architecture Platform

Following a second call for ideas from the Future Architecture Platform (MAO), a total of 337 ideas by 594 authors from 56 countries were submitted and distributed for public vote. 14,381 valid votes were logged by the organisation, and Assembling Narratives by Danai Toursoglou Papalexandridou (Greece) was chosen the favorite. She is one of a further 24 selected creatives who will be invited to participate at the Matchmaking Conference in late February at the Museum of Architecture and Design (MAO) in Ljubljana.

The top ten ideas (and their corresponding votes) include:

  1. Assembling Narratives (647)
  2. The Utter City (592)
  3. Bellastock (497)
  4. Redevelopment of social housing infrastructure (369)
  5. Self Sufficient Structures (368)
  6. Activate Modern Ruins! (360)
  7. Skopje reckless (300)
  8. Infra-Scape (254)
  9. Thinking Outside the Blocks (228)
  10. Model of Temporary Housing (225)

The complete list, selected by Future Architecture members, includes the following authors:

The Future Architecture alumni of 2016 selected the following authors:

Future Architecture is the first pan-European platform of architecture museums, festivals and producers, bringing ideas on the future of cities and architecture closer to the wider public. Find out more, here.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Future Architecture Platform Reveals 2017 Laureates" 01 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804502/future-architecture-platform-reveals-2017-laureates/>

