Future Architecture Platform Reveals 2017 Laureates

Following a second call for ideas from the Future Architecture Platform (MAO), a total of 337 ideas by 594 authors from 56 countries were submitted and distributed for public vote. 14,381 valid votes were logged by the organisation, and Assembling Narratives by Danai Toursoglou Papalexandridou (Greece) was chosen the favorite. She is one of a further 24 selected creatives who will be invited to participate at the Matchmaking Conference in late February at the Museum of Architecture and Design (MAO) in Ljubljana.
The top ten ideas (and their corresponding votes) include:
- Assembling Narratives (647)
- The Utter City (592)
- Bellastock (497)
- Redevelopment of social housing infrastructure (369)
- Self Sufficient Structures (368)
- Activate Modern Ruins! (360)
- Skopje reckless (300)
- Infra-Scape (254)
- Thinking Outside the Blocks (228)
- Model of Temporary Housing (225)
The complete list, selected by Future Architecture members, includes the following authors:
- Adriana Pablos Llona (Spain) with Urban homework for Europe
- Alberto Martinez Garcia, Hector Rivera Bajo (Spain) with Hidden Architecture
- Bika Rebek, Matt Choot (Austria) with The Invisible Blanket
- Culture Territories Association (Łukasz Pałczyński, Agnieszka Kołacińska, Jakub Andrzejewski, Hania Raniszewska, Natalia Kobylińska, Adrian Krężlik) (Poland) with Culture Territories
- DRRlab (Shareen Elnaschie, Kimberly Pelkofsky) (UK) with Office of Displaced Designers (ODD)
- Dimitris Grozopoulos, Effie Kasimati, Fani Kostourou (UK) with Activate Modern Ruins!
- Dominika Janicka (Poland) with Fair Building
- FAKT (Germany) with Urban Arcadia
- Florian Bengert (Germany) with Space in Time
- Giuditta Vendrame (The Netherlands) with Humid Europe
- Grupo De Arquitectura Subalterna (Spain) with Modulor´s Bastard Children
- Jasmina Cibic (Slovenia / UK) with Spielraum
- José Tomás Pérez Valle (Chile) with No-Man's-Land
- Lucia Tahan (Spain) with Return to Zion
- Marija Marić, Damjan Kokalevski (Switzerland) with Designing a Curriculum
- Mika Savela and Henrik Drufva (Finland) with Proxima Utopia
- Miloš Kosec (Slovenia / UK) with I Would Prefer Not to
- Paul Landon (Canada) with Dissolving Futures
- Pedro Pitarch (Spain) with Archipelago Lab
- Studio NO (Magda Szwajcowska, Michał Majewski) (Poland) with City Patch
The Future Architecture alumni of 2016 selected the following authors:
- DRRlab (Shareen Elnaschie, Kimberly Pelkofsky) (UK) with Office of Displaced Designers (ODD)
- Filipe Estrela & Sara Neves (Portugal) with Air Profit and Dwell
- Guerilla Architects (UK) with The European Dream
- Léopold Lambert (France) with Publishing a Post-Colonial Magazine
- Miloš Kosec (Slovenia / UK) with I Would Prefer Not to
- Paolo Patelli (The Netherlands) with The Architecture (an Archaeology) of a Post—Nation
Future Architecture is the first pan-European platform of architecture museums, festivals and producers, bringing ideas on the future of cities and architecture closer to the wider public. Find out more, here.