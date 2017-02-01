Future Architecture Platform Reveals 2017 Laureates

Save this picture! Courtesy of Future Architecture Platform

Following a second call for ideas from the Future Architecture Platform (MAO), a total of 337 ideas by 594 authors from 56 countries were submitted and distributed for public vote. 14,381 valid votes were logged by the organisation, and Assembling Narratives by Danai Toursoglou Papalexandridou (Greece) was chosen the favorite. She is one of a further 24 selected creatives who will be invited to participate at the Matchmaking Conference in late February at the Museum of Architecture and Design (MAO) in Ljubljana.

The top ten ideas (and their corresponding votes) include:

The complete list, selected by Future Architecture members, includes the following authors:

The Future Architecture alumni of 2016 selected the following authors:

Future Architecture is the first pan-European platform of architecture museums, festivals and producers, bringing ideas on the future of cities and architecture closer to the wider public. Find out more, here.