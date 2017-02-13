World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Fernando De Rossa, Virginia Miguel
  6. 2011
  7. HQ House / Fernando De Rossa + Virginia Miguel

HQ House / Fernando De Rossa + Virginia Miguel

  • 13:00 - 13 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
HQ House / Fernando De Rossa + Virginia Miguel
Save this picture!
HQ House / Fernando De Rossa + Virginia Miguel, © Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli +36

  • Structure

    Silvia Zinno

  • Original Project

    Joel Petit de la Villeon

  • Original Structure

    Pedro Hetzel
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

From the architect. The original project is a unifamillar housing developed on a single level, introverted, which disintegrates in a medium-sized building occupying the totality of the building area on the ground that the normative allows. The building rests on one side of the site, creating a void on the opposite side where the main access is resolved, and connects the garden to the front with a small backyard.

The structural organization is given by a succession of parallel bands perpendicular to the street covered by Catalan vaults of different dimensions. Under the vaults a series of dense walls, rough plaster, delimit the different rooms of the house. Structure and material reality, which results in a dense interiority that at times dialogues, among others, with the sensitivity of the late Le Corbusier de Maisons Jaoul.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The main intervention on the original work lies in the re-interpretation of the space under the vaulted seen brick masonry and its relation with the exterior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

On one hand, the various additions that gradually were added to the original project were demolished, releasing the backyard, and on the other hand the spatial structure of the housing relationship was reassembled.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Programmatic, relocates the kitchen integrated to the more public relationship area of the home. In this way a continuous spatial sequence is achieved, first the living room, then a reading space, continues the dining room and turning to the left the kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The bedrooms are located on the front of the house, maintaining its introverted character, and in the space that formerly occupied the kitchen, is located the main bedroom, the latter open to a courtyard that preserves their privacy.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

With the restructuring of the interior organization and the suppression of the different additions, the link with the back garden is restored, enabling the Livingroom sector to be visually and physically extended to the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Finally, in the interior, the walls are bleached to erase the memory of a previous dwelling, all the pavements are remade in a continuous polished concrete surface and the vaults are kept in their original state of brick seen in the interior.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Uruguay
Cite: "HQ House / Fernando De Rossa + Virginia Miguel" 13 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804485/hq-house-fernando-de-rossa-virginia-miguel/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »