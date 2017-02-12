World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. MYCC Oficina de Arquitectura
  6. 2016
  7. Marbel's House / MYCC Oficina de Arquitectura

Marbel's House / MYCC Oficina de Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 12 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Marbel's House / MYCC Oficina de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Marbel's House / MYCC Oficina de Arquitectura, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG +21

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the architect. A sports-loving couple gets in touch with us with the idea of becoming a house in a quiet urbanization outside Madrid and from which they can train for the next mountain trails.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The objective is to make a house practical, functional, resistant and whose construction process is respectful with the environment. Of course it is also important that the house is energy efficient and the construction is agile and clean.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

It was a surprise to know that the customers shared our interest in the Passive House, one that by its morphology and finishes is able to work with the minimum energy supply. So the housing is developed with the aim of minimizing demand.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A semi-manufactured structure is then selected from pre-cut wood panels already cut in the factory, which are assembled in just four days as if it were a model. The façade, on the other hand, is built with a SATE system of 10cm of insulation that provides an efficient coat to the dwelling with a waterproof acrylic mortar finish, stable and durable.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In the first contact with the site we also discovered that the slope of the topography allows us to enjoy the Madrid mountain landscape, so we incorporate this condition to the design process. In this way the piece is embedded in the hillside and is configured on two floors, the low access related to the plot and the first floor of bedrooms related to the landscape. The volume is strategically modeled to achieve south orientation in all rooms and large windows are projected that enhance these connections with the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The ground floor is conceived thinking on the area that is expected to be the most used: the kitchen, which is conceived as a large meeting space, to share with family and from where you can go outside to the porch taken up by a pool. This includes a Fastlane swimming machine, as a part of the training, and solar panels to enjoy hot water, allowing its use all year.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Vegetation also plays an important role in the project. Two ecological decks linked to two bedrooms that appear as green carpets at the foot of the bed, a large slope covered by aromatic and culinary species as a backdrop to the South garden or the planting of large trees to offset CO2 emissions Generated in the construction process.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The color chosen for most of the envelope is light gray, which is intended to avoid overheating by solar radiation and provide a neutral tone from the street. This decision emphasizes the bright colors of the patios: green and yellow, which are only discovered when you begin to walk through the house. Chromatic contrast enhances the importance of these transition spaces between housing and garden, while defining them as more domestic and independent places. Both patios are located in such a way that it is impossible to see them at the same time unless you are in the kitchen which, not by chance, is the place with more activity of the house.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "Marbel's House / MYCC Oficina de Arquitectura" 12 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804479/marbels-house-mycc-oficina-de-arquitectura/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »