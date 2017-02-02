World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Nikolay Polissky Unveils Latest Handcrafted Wood Structure

Nikolay Polissky Unveils Latest Handcrafted Wood Structure

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Nikolay Polissky Unveils Latest Handcrafted Wood Structure
Save this picture!
Nikolay Polissky Unveils Latest Handcrafted Wood Structure, Courtesy of Ivan Polissky
Courtesy of Ivan Polissky

Russian artist Nikolay Polissky has unveiled his latest project, a large tower for the upcoming traditional holiday of Maslenitsa, a coming of spring celebration that ceremonially burns a symbol of winter.

Currently in the construction phase, the project is made from recycled wood pallets and the tops of logs, which typically are only used as cheap firewood. Additionally, the tower will be covered with hay rolls that cannot be used as animal feed, before being burned at a ceremony on February 25.

Courtesy of Ivan Polissky Courtesy of Ivan Polissky Courtesy of Ivan Polissky Courtesy of Ivan Polissky +12

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ivan Polissky
Courtesy of Ivan Polissky
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ivan Polissky
Courtesy of Ivan Polissky
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ivan Polissky
Courtesy of Ivan Polissky
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ivan Polissky
Courtesy of Ivan Polissky
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ivan Polissky
Courtesy of Ivan Polissky

Learn more about Polissky’s work here.

Nikolay Polissky Creates Towering, Handcrafted Structures Across Russia

News via: Ivan Polissky.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Nikolay Polissky Unveils Latest Handcrafted Wood Structure" 02 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804475/nikolay-polissky-unveils-latest-handcrafted-wood-structure/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »