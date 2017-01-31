Video: Dorte Mandrup Discusses the Wadden Sea Center and Expanding Construction Tradition

We always attempt to work with a material and try to see what it can do in relation to the sculptural or in relation to the place

In this video from the Louisiana Channel, Dorte Mandrup discusses the design philosophy behind her firm’s nearly completed Wadden Sea Center, a visitor’s center located in within Denmark’s largest national park. The design employs local construction traditions, creating a sculptural roof and facade from a modernized thatch roof system. Watch the video for more on how Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter approaches a design challenge, and how their buildings belong to their sites.

Via Louisiana Channel.

Dorte Mandrup Designs Wadden Sea Center for Denmark's Largest National Park