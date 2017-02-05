World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Autodesk's Generative Design Pavilion Plays with Properties and Fabrication Processes in Stone and Fabric

Autodesk's Generative Design Pavilion Plays with Properties and Fabrication Processes in Stone and Fabric

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Autodesk's Generative Design Pavilion Plays with Properties and Fabrication Processes in Stone and Fabric
Save this picture!
Autodesk's Generative Design Pavilion Plays with Properties and Fabrication Processes in Stone and Fabric, Courtesy of Quarra Stone
Courtesy of Quarra Stone

At Autodesk's 2016 conference in Las Vegas, the company teamed up with computational design expert Sean Ahlquist, engineers Simpson Gumpertz and Heger, and manufacturer Quarra Stone to unveil its new Generative Design Pavilion. The project is an exploration of materiality, with stalagmite stone forms that rise up from geometric floor panels to meet fabric that stretches down from a canopy above. The junction of textile and stone aims to emphasize the distinct behaviors of the two materials.

Courtesy of Quarra Stone Courtesy of Quarra Stone Courtesy of Quarra Stone Courtesy of Quarra Stone +20

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Quarra Stone
Courtesy of Quarra Stone

The 8,500-pound (3,850-kilogram) stone base was built from hand-finished Indiana limestone. A team of engineers led by Paul Kassabian of Simpson Gumpertz and Heger conducted load-bearing performance tests to develop the real feat of the base: its 12-foot (3.6-meter) bench, which was milled down to as thin as 2 inches (50 millimeters) out of a single block of limestone. This was accomplished using glass pultruded rods inlaid into the top and bottom surfaces of the bench and affixed with anchoring epoxy.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Quarra Stone
Courtesy of Quarra Stone

Under the direction of Sean Ahlquist, the fabric canopy is made up of custom-designed nylon-elastic panels in "an iterative workflow that combined digital simulations and physical mockups." Exaggerated seams between each panel highlight the material's ability to stretch and pull, further contrasting the stone's strength with the flexibility of the fabric.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Quarra Stone
Courtesy of Quarra Stone

To create the illusion of seamlessness at the tendril-like intersections of the two materials, Autodesk built custom connection plates using a waterjet and CNC router. In addition to the plates, every column embedded an LED bulb that visitors could control via iPad.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Quarra Stone
Courtesy of Quarra Stone

Watch the following video to find out more about the design and production process.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Isabella Baranyk. "Autodesk's Generative Design Pavilion Plays with Properties and Fabrication Processes in Stone and Fabric" 05 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804456/autodesks-generative-design-pavilion-plays-with-properties-and-fabrication-processes-in-stone-and-fabric/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »