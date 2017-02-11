World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Rmk! Arquitetura
  6. 2012
  7. Casa no Arroio Pelotas / Rmk! Arquitetura

Casa no Arroio Pelotas / Rmk! Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 11 February, 2017
  • Translated by Pedro Vada
Casa no Arroio Pelotas / Rmk! Arquitetura
Casa no Arroio Pelotas / Rmk! Arquitetura, © Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi

  • Author

    Otávio Riemke

  • Co-Authors

    Eduardo Riemke, Juliana Frio

  • Structure

    Projevisa

  • Constructor

    Ricardo Cavalheiro
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Roof Plan
Roof Plan

From the architect. This house is located on a plot by the banks of a river (Arroio Pelotas) in Pelotas – RS – Brazil.

The extensive depth of the terrain (20 m x 80 m) was paramount in the first assumptions regarding the project, as the best visual, the one by the river, was distant from the frontage. Therefore, the house was conceived in a linear plan, where one can transit from more opaque areas in the frontage, to large social glazed areas at the back, which were planned to be integrated with the river.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Walls, built using stones from the area, not only emphasize the horizontality, but also divide the house into two different areas, social and service.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Apparent concrete cantilevers and pergolas were used to allow a greater integration between the interior and the exterior, creating shaded social areas.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The double height ceiling and inner courtyard allow higher thermal comfort, offering adequate insolation and cross ventilation.

Bedrooms are located in the second floor and are protected by bifold doors, which allow ventilation and transparency to be controlled.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The master suite has an integrated balcony with a view to the river, being the view framed by an apparent concrete shell.

Cortes
Cortes
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Brazil
Cite: "Casa no Arroio Pelotas / Rmk! Arquitetura" [Casa no Arroio Pelotas / Rmk! Arquitetura] 11 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804451/casa-no-arroio-pelotas-rmk-arquitetura/>
