Soar Through MVRDV's Competition-Winning Zaanstad Cultural Center Design

Soar Through MVRDV's Competition-Winning Zaanstad Cultural Center Design
Soar Through MVRDV's Competition-Winning Zaanstad Cultural Center Design, © MVRDV
© MVRDV

MVRDV has released new renderings and a flythrough of their competition-winning design for a new cultural center in the city of Zaanstad in the Netherlands. Borrowing architectural motifs from the historic Zaan House, the design flips the traditional form inside out to create a new living room for the city. Inside, the building will become the new home of a film house, a library, a performing and visual arts centre, a pop music centre, a music school, a centre for design and a local radio station.

Check out the video below.

© MVRDV © MVRDV © MVRDV © MVRDV

© MVRDV
© MVRDV
© MVRDV
© MVRDV
© MVRDV
© MVRDV

Learn more about the project here:

MVRDV Wins Competition to Design Zaanstad Cultural Cluster

News via MVRDV.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Soar Through MVRDV's Competition-Winning Zaanstad Cultural Center Design" 31 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804448/soar-through-mvrdvs-competition-winning-zaanstad-cultural-center-design/>

