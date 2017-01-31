2017 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

Following an exciting week of nominations, ArchDaily’s readers have evaluated over 3,000 projects and selected 5 finalists in each category of the Building of the Year Award.

Over 30,000 architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process, choosing projects that exemplify what it means to push architecture forward. These finalists are the buildings that have most inspired ArchDaily readers.

This diverse group of projects hail from all corners of the globe and from firms of different sizes and style. This year's selection includes some Building of the Year stalwarts alongside a healthy selection of lesser-known and emerging practices - but most importantly, they all capture architecture's capacity to spark positive change in the environment.

HOUSES

Casa Cabo de Vila / spacewokers

A House in Nha Trang / Vo Trong Nghia Architects + ICADA

Tadeo House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Jungle House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo

House PIBO / OYO architects

HOUSING

Energy Living / M+Group

VIA 57 West / BIG

Västra Kajen Housing / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

JUAN Apartment / Shahab Mirzaean

Sky Habitat Singapore / Moshe Safdie

HOSPITALITY

Atlas Hotel Hoian / Vo Trong Nghia Architects

Löyly / Avanto Architects

Yellow Submarine Coffee Tank / Secondfloor Architects

Carlota Hotel / JSa

Taekwang Country Club Café / Mecanoo

EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE

120-Division School / WAU Design

School of Foreign Languages / AUDB Architects

Frederiksvej Kindergarten / COBE

Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Engineering and Technology University - UTEC / Grafton Architects + Shell Arquitectos

OFFICES

BBVA Bancomer Tower / LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA + Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Torre Reforma / LBR + A

Antwerp Port House / Zaha Hadid Architects

MVRDV House / MVRDV

Feltrinelli Porta Volta / Herzog & de Meuron

INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE

Living Space / Ruetemple

Bloomberg Hong Kong Office / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Hubba-to / Supermachine Studio

Mathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects

Stable in West Flanders / Studio Farris Architects

REFURBISHMENT

The Stealth Building / WORKac

Fukuchiyo Sake Brewery / yHa architects

The Condensery / PHAB Architects

Xintai Warehouse Renovation / Kokaistudios

SH House / Paulo Martins

CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE

Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum / Peter Zumthor

Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

CKK Jordanki / Fernando Menis

Chi She / Archi-Union Architects

PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE

Leixões Cruise Terminal / Luís Pedro Silva Arquitecto

The Parking Garage that Moonlights as a Sledding Slope / White Arkitekter + Henning Larsen Architects

Community of Municipalities' Offices / Atelier du Pont

The Mysterious Story of the Garden that Makes Water / Cómo crear historias

World Trade Center Transportation Hub / Santiago Calatrava

SPORTS ARCHITECTURE

Sonora Stadium / 3Arquitectura

LEVI’S Stadium / HNTB

Fazenda Boa Vista – Equestrian Center Clubhouse / Isay Weinfeld

UVA Sol De Oriente / EDU

Olympic Golf Clubhouse / RUA Arquitetos

RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE

Jetavan / Sameep Padora & Associates

Capilla San Bernardo / Nicolás Campodonico

Sayama Forest Chapel / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Bahá’í Temple / Hariri Pontarini Architects

Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT

INDUSTRIAL ARCHITECTURE

Tangshan Organic Farm / ARCHSTUDIO

Milagrito Mezcal Pavilion / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY

Honey Exporter / DX Arquitectos + DEL SANTE Arquitectos

Terra Cotta Studio / Tropical Space

Media Perra Brewery / SANTOS BOLIVAR

HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE

Maggie's Cancer Centre Manchester / Foster + Partners

KMYF / Cadence

Umeda Hospital / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Sayanomoto Clinic / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

University of Arizona Cancer Center / ZGF Architects

COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE

The Commons / Department of Architecture

Lideta Market / Vilalta Arquitectura

Crystal Houses / MVRDV

AMORE Sulwhasoo Flagship Store / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Il Fondaco dei Tedeschi / OMA

SMALL SCALE ARCHITECTURE

Second Dome / DOSIS

The Dovecote / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

The Yoga Pavilion at Four Seasons / IBUKU

ICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2015-16 / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart

Urban Cabin / DUS Architects

BEST APPLIED PRODUCTS

Refurbishment of the Pavilion Dufour Château De Versailles / Dominique Perrault Architecte

Pavilion of Reflections / Studio Tom Emerson

School of Arts Calaisis / ARC.AME

Te Oro / Archimedia

Godson Street / Edgley Design

You can vote for your favorite projects starting today until February 6th, 2017 at 9:00AM EST (read the complete rules).

Make your voice heard – vote for your favorite projects for the 2017 Building of the Year Awards!