World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 2017 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

2017 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
2017 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists
Save this picture!
2017 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

Following an exciting week of nominations, ArchDaily’s readers have evaluated over 3,000 projects and selected 5 finalists in each category of the Building of the Year Award.

Over 30,000 architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process, choosing projects that exemplify what it means to push architecture forward. These finalists are the buildings that have most inspired ArchDaily readers.

This diverse group of projects hail from all corners of the globe and from firms of different sizes and style. This year's selection includes some Building of the Year stalwarts alongside a healthy selection of lesser-known and emerging practices - but most importantly, they all capture architecture's capacity to spark positive change in the environment.

Save this picture!

HOUSES
Casa Cabo de Vila / spacewokers
A House in Nha Trang / Vo Trong Nghia Architects + ICADA
Tadeo House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Jungle House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo
House PIBO / OYO architects

    Save this picture!

    HOUSING
    Energy Living / M+Group
    VIA 57 West / BIG
    Västra Kajen Housing / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
    JUAN Apartment / Shahab Mirzaean
    Sky Habitat Singapore / Moshe Safdie

    Save this picture!

    HOSPITALITY
    Atlas Hotel Hoian / Vo Trong Nghia Architects
    Löyly / Avanto Architects
    Yellow Submarine Coffee Tank / Secondfloor Architects
    Carlota Hotel / JSa
    Taekwang Country Club Café / Mecanoo

    Save this picture!

    EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE
    120-Division School / WAU Design
    School of Foreign Languages / AUDB Architects
    Frederiksvej Kindergarten / COBE
    Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center / Diller Scofidio + Renfro
    Engineering and Technology University - UTEC / Grafton Architects + Shell Arquitectos

    Save this picture!

    OFFICES
    BBVA Bancomer Tower / LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA + Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
    Torre Reforma / LBR + A
    Antwerp Port House / Zaha Hadid Architects
    MVRDV House / MVRDV
    Feltrinelli Porta Volta / Herzog & de Meuron

    Save this picture!

    INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE
    Living Space / Ruetemple
    Bloomberg Hong Kong Office / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
    Hubba-to / Supermachine Studio
    Mathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects
    Stable in West Flanders / Studio Farris Architects

    Save this picture!

    REFURBISHMENT
    The Stealth Building / WORKac
    Fukuchiyo Sake Brewery / yHa architects
    The Condensery / PHAB Architects
    Xintai Warehouse Renovation / Kokaistudios
    SH House / Paulo Martins

    Save this picture!

    CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE
    Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum / Peter Zumthor
    Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron
    Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
    CKK Jordanki / Fernando Menis
    Chi She / Archi-Union Architects

    Save this picture!

    PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE
    Leixões Cruise Terminal / Luís Pedro Silva Arquitecto
    The Parking Garage that Moonlights as a Sledding Slope / White Arkitekter + Henning Larsen Architects
    Community of Municipalities' Offices / Atelier du Pont
    The Mysterious Story of the Garden that Makes Water / Cómo crear historias
    World Trade Center Transportation Hub / Santiago Calatrava

    Save this picture!

    SPORTS ARCHITECTURE
    Sonora Stadium / 3Arquitectura
    LEVI’S Stadium / HNTB
    Fazenda Boa Vista – Equestrian Center Clubhouse / Isay Weinfeld
    UVA Sol De Oriente / EDU
    Olympic Golf Clubhouse / RUA Arquitetos

    Save this picture!

    RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE
    Jetavan / Sameep Padora & Associates
    Capilla San Bernardo / Nicolás Campodonico
    Sayama Forest Chapel / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
    Bahá’í Temple / Hariri Pontarini Architects
    Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT

    Save this picture!

    INDUSTRIAL ARCHITECTURE
    Tangshan Organic Farm / ARCHSTUDIO
    Milagrito Mezcal Pavilion / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY
    Honey Exporter / DX Arquitectos + DEL SANTE Arquitectos
    Terra Cotta Studio / Tropical Space
    Media Perra Brewery / SANTOS BOLIVAR

    Save this picture!

    HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE
    Maggie's Cancer Centre Manchester / Foster + Partners
    KMYF / Cadence
    Umeda Hospital / Kengo Kuma & Associates
    Sayanomoto Clinic / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop
    University of Arizona Cancer Center / ZGF Architects

    Save this picture!

    COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE
    The Commons / Department of Architecture
    Lideta Market / Vilalta Arquitectura
    Crystal Houses / MVRDV
    AMORE Sulwhasoo Flagship Store / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
    Il Fondaco dei Tedeschi / OMA

    Save this picture!

    SMALL SCALE ARCHITECTURE
    Second Dome / DOSIS
    The Dovecote / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados
    The Yoga Pavilion at Four Seasons / IBUKU
    ICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2015-16 / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart
    Urban Cabin / DUS Architects

    Save this picture!

    BEST APPLIED PRODUCTS
    Refurbishment of the Pavilion Dufour Château De Versailles / Dominique Perrault Architecte
    Pavilion of Reflections / Studio Tom Emerson
    School of Arts Calaisis / ARC.AME
    Te Oro / Archimedia
    Godson Street / Edgley Design

    You can vote for your favorite projects starting today until February 6th, 2017 at  9:00AM EST (read the complete rules).

    Make your voice heard – vote for your favorite projects for the 2017 Building of the Year Awards!

    Save this article
    Share in Whatsapp

    See more:

    News Architecture News
    Cite: AD Editorial Team. "2017 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists" 31 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804440/2017-archdaily-building-of-the-year-awards-the-finalists/>

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »