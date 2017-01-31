2017 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

Following an exciting week of nominations, ArchDaily’s readers have evaluated over 3,000 projects and selected 5 finalists in each category of the Building of the Year Award.
Over 30,000 architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process, choosing projects that exemplify what it means to push architecture forward. These finalists are the buildings that have most inspired ArchDaily readers.
This diverse group of projects hail from all corners of the globe and from firms of different sizes and style. This year's selection includes some Building of the Year stalwarts alongside a healthy selection of lesser-known and emerging practices - but most importantly, they all capture architecture's capacity to spark positive change in the environment.
HOUSES
Casa Cabo de Vila / spacewokers
A House in Nha Trang / Vo Trong Nghia Architects + ICADA
Tadeo House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Jungle House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo
House PIBO / OYO architects
HOUSING
Energy Living / M+Group
VIA 57 West / BIG
Västra Kajen Housing / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
JUAN Apartment / Shahab Mirzaean
Sky Habitat Singapore / Moshe Safdie
HOSPITALITY
Atlas Hotel Hoian / Vo Trong Nghia Architects
Löyly / Avanto Architects
Yellow Submarine Coffee Tank / Secondfloor Architects
Carlota Hotel / JSa
Taekwang Country Club Café / Mecanoo
EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE
120-Division School / WAU Design
School of Foreign Languages / AUDB Architects
Frederiksvej Kindergarten / COBE
Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center / Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Engineering and Technology University - UTEC / Grafton Architects + Shell Arquitectos
OFFICES
BBVA Bancomer Tower / LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA + Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Torre Reforma / LBR + A
Antwerp Port House / Zaha Hadid Architects
MVRDV House / MVRDV
Feltrinelli Porta Volta / Herzog & de Meuron
INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE
Living Space / Ruetemple
Bloomberg Hong Kong Office / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Hubba-to / Supermachine Studio
Mathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects
Stable in West Flanders / Studio Farris Architects
REFURBISHMENT
The Stealth Building / WORKac
Fukuchiyo Sake Brewery / yHa architects
The Condensery / PHAB Architects
Xintai Warehouse Renovation / Kokaistudios
SH House / Paulo Martins
CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE
Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum / Peter Zumthor
Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron
Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
CKK Jordanki / Fernando Menis
Chi She / Archi-Union Architects
PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE
Leixões Cruise Terminal / Luís Pedro Silva Arquitecto
The Parking Garage that Moonlights as a Sledding Slope / White Arkitekter + Henning Larsen Architects
Community of Municipalities' Offices / Atelier du Pont
The Mysterious Story of the Garden that Makes Water / Cómo crear historias
World Trade Center Transportation Hub / Santiago Calatrava
SPORTS ARCHITECTURE
Sonora Stadium / 3Arquitectura
LEVI’S Stadium / HNTB
Fazenda Boa Vista – Equestrian Center Clubhouse / Isay Weinfeld
UVA Sol De Oriente / EDU
Olympic Golf Clubhouse / RUA Arquitetos
RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE
Jetavan / Sameep Padora & Associates
Capilla San Bernardo / Nicolás Campodonico
Sayama Forest Chapel / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Bahá’í Temple / Hariri Pontarini Architects
Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT
INDUSTRIAL ARCHITECTURE
Tangshan Organic Farm / ARCHSTUDIO
Milagrito Mezcal Pavilion / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY
Honey Exporter / DX Arquitectos + DEL SANTE Arquitectos
Terra Cotta Studio / Tropical Space
Media Perra Brewery / SANTOS BOLIVAR
HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE
Maggie's Cancer Centre Manchester / Foster + Partners
KMYF / Cadence
Umeda Hospital / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Sayanomoto Clinic / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop
University of Arizona Cancer Center / ZGF Architects
COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE
The Commons / Department of Architecture
Lideta Market / Vilalta Arquitectura
Crystal Houses / MVRDV
AMORE Sulwhasoo Flagship Store / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Il Fondaco dei Tedeschi / OMA
SMALL SCALE ARCHITECTURE
Second Dome / DOSIS
The Dovecote / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados
The Yoga Pavilion at Four Seasons / IBUKU
ICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2015-16 / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart
Urban Cabin / DUS Architects
BEST APPLIED PRODUCTS
Refurbishment of the Pavilion Dufour Château De Versailles / Dominique Perrault Architecte
Pavilion of Reflections / Studio Tom Emerson
School of Arts Calaisis / ARC.AME
Te Oro / Archimedia
Godson Street / Edgley Design
You can vote for your favorite projects starting today until February 6th, 2017 at 9:00AM EST (read the complete rules).
Make your voice heard – vote for your favorite projects for the 2017 Building of the Year Awards!