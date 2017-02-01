10 Brilliant Tiny Houses that are Revolutionizing Micro-Living

Inspired by the increasingly popular micro house trend, these 10 project designs came about for various reasons. In addition to being a cheaper option when compared to larger homes – both for construction and in maintenance – they are an ideal solution for people who want to reduce their material possessions and the space they occupy. Tiny houses have evolved far beyond cramped quarters into a custom being adopted both as a viable alternative to the unaffordability of housing and a source of freedom.

These selected houses, each under 40 square meters, serve as perfect examples of innovative designs that provide a simpler life, while fostering social interaction between people and dialogue with their environment.

Check out the 10 examples below.

Area: 16.0 m²



"We designed a compact enclosed volume – an object resting freely on boulders with a stern raised on a huge boulder. The enclosed black object made of charred wood contains one interconnected space with the dimensions of 3.1m x 5.8 m."

Area: 40.0 m²



"The house "breaks" adapting to the slope and differentiating the private and public space within a single enclosure."

"To satisfy clients’ lodging and storage requirements, and to facilitate completion in three weeks of on-site construction, the cabins were conceived as two separate elements, a “box” and a “frame."

Area: 27.0 m²



"It’s practicality combined with comfort, it’s economy allied to nature, it’s a unique experience of housing and contemporary living."

Area: 27.0 m²



"ÁBATON has developed the ÁPH80 series as a dwelling ideal for 2 people, easily transported by road and ready to be placed almost anywhere."

Area: 7.5 m²



"The design has its origins in a recurring fascination that Piano has had since his days as a student: the minimum space that a person can possibly live in."

"The form of the Micro-house is designed to act as a combination of furniture and architecture elements."

Save this picture! Courtesy of Studio Liu Lubin

Area: 33.0 m²



"A couple chose coexistence with all things to embody the Love House, deciding not to install a television to better appreciate this rich space."

"KODA is a sustainable and movable mini house with built-in IT that enables the house to learn from and adjust to its surroundings."

Area: 26.0 m²



"The project encompasses two spaces: one to unwind with the support of a kitchen integrated in the same material of the walls; the other as a sleeping area with a small bathroom and a shower."