  10 Brilliant Tiny Houses that are Revolutionizing Micro-Living

10 Brilliant Tiny Houses that are Revolutionizing Micro-Living

10 Brilliant Tiny Houses that are Revolutionizing Micro-Living

Inspired by the increasingly popular micro house trend, these 10 project designs came about for various reasons. In addition to being a cheaper option when compared to larger homes – both for construction and in maintenance – they are an ideal solution for people who want to reduce their material possessions and the space they occupy. Tiny houses have evolved far beyond cramped quarters into a custom being adopted both as a viable alternative to the unaffordability of housing and a source of freedom.  

These selected houses, each under 40 square meters, serve as perfect examples of innovative designs that provide a simpler life, while fostering social interaction between people and dialogue with their environment.

Check out the 10 examples below.

Forest Retreat / Uhlik architekti

Area: 16.0 m²

"We designed a compact enclosed volume – an object resting freely on boulders with a stern raised on a huge boulder. The enclosed black object made of charred wood contains one interconnected space with the dimensions of 3.1m x 5.8 m."

Save this picture!
10 Brilliant Tiny Houses that are Revolutionizing Micro-Living, © Jan Kudej
© Jan Kudej

Quebrada House / UNarquitectura

Area: 40.0 m²

"The house "breaks" adapting to the slope and differentiating the private and public space within a single enclosure."

Save this picture!
© Natalia Vial
© Natalia Vial

Colorado Outward Bound Micro Cabins / University of Colorado Denver

"To satisfy clients’ lodging and storage requirements, and to facilitate completion in three weeks of on-site construction, the cabins were conceived as two separate elements, a “box” and a “frame."

Save this picture!
© Jesse Kuroiwa
© Jesse Kuroiwa

Minimod / MAPA

Area: 27.0 m²

"It’s practicality combined with comfort, it’s economy allied to nature, it’s a unique experience of housing and contemporary living."

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Portable House ÁPH80 / Ábaton Arquitectura

Area: 27.0 m²

"ÁBATON has developed the ÁPH80 series as a dwelling ideal for 2 people, easily transported by road and ready to be placed almost anywhere." 

Save this picture!
© Juan Baraja
© Juan Baraja

Diogene / Renzo Piano

Area: 7.5 m²

"The design has its origins in a recurring fascination that Piano has had since his days as a student: the minimum space that a person can possibly live in."

Save this picture!
Julien Lanoo © Vitra
Julien Lanoo © Vitra

Micro-house / Studio Liu Lubin

"The form of the Micro-house is designed to act as a combination of furniture and architecture elements."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Liu Lubin
Courtesy of Studio Liu Lubin

Love House / Takeshi Hosaka

Area: 33.0 m²

"A couple chose coexistence with all things to embody the Love House, deciding not to install a television to better appreciate this rich space."

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

KODA / Kodasema

"KODA is a sustainable and movable mini house with built-in IT that enables the house to learn from and adjust to its surroundings."

Save this picture!
© Paul Kuimet
© Paul Kuimet

Cabanas no Rio / Aires Mateus

Area: 26.0 m²

"The project encompasses two spaces: one to unwind with the support of a kitchen integrated in the same material of the walls; the other as a sleeping area with a small bathroom and a shower."

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
