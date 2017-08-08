World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Greece
  5. KIZIS STUDIO
  6. 2016
  7. Chios Mastic Museum / KIZIS STUDIO

Chios Mastic Museum / KIZIS STUDIO

  • 09:00 - 8 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chios Mastic Museum / KIZIS STUDIO
Save this picture!
Chios Mastic Museum / KIZIS STUDIO, © Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

© Yorgis Yerolymbos © Yorgis Yerolymbos © Yorgis Yerolymbos © Yorgis Yerolymbos +27

  • Architectural and Μuseographic design

    KIZIS STUDIO SA Architecture and Design

  • Project Architects

    Yannis Kizis and Costandis Kizis

  • Project Collaborators

    N. Venianakis, L. Polyzogopoulou, M. Raftopoulou, Th. Dougkas, N. Soulis, G. Pantazis, E. Kouskouti.

  • Exhibition Collaborators

    STAGE DESIGN OFFICE

  • Structural Design

    Ypsilon Engineers LP - I. Tsopanakis and partners

  • Electric/mechanic Engineering

    P. - I. Zannis and partners LTD

  • Special lighting

    A. Tsagkrasoulis

  • Curatorial Brief and Exhibition Execution

    Piraeus Group Cultural Institution (L. Beneki and A. Kallinikidou)

  • Study and Installation of Historical Mechanic Equipment

    A. Plytas

  • Graphic and Exhibition Design

    STAGE DESIGN OFFICE

  • Curatorial Applications

    TETRAGON

  • General Contractor

    Castor SA

  • Landscaping

    S. & S. Antoniou, G. Moustridis

  • Surveillance

    Τechnical Services of Piraeus Bank

  • Surveillance Consultant

    Yannis Kizis

  • External Collaborator for In situ Surveillance

    M+B Architects, K. Manoliadi and M. Vournous
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

From the architect. The Museum of Chios Mastic presents the techniques of gumtree cultivation, the industrialisation of the mastic gum and the evolution of its commercial exploitation through time. It is located on a hill slope facing the medieval village of Pyrgi, in a mastic gumtree grove used as an experimental cultivation.

Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

The visitor reaches the museum at the highest point of the plot, via a rural road. No building volume obstructs the panoramic view; the museum is gradually discovered by the visitor, who dips into it as moving downwards, through a path of successive covered, enclosed and open air spaces. 

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The museum building is comprised of two parallel wings, half embedded in the ground, following the natural slope. These are covered by two large timber roofs, leaning counter to the slope. One enters from the upper wing, through the covered passage between the ticket office and the multipurpose space.

Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

After getting a ticket, one walks down to the lower wing, where the permanent exhibition space is located. In there, one follows the successive exhibition sections, that intertwine with their architectural features: the first section, devoted to the traditional cultivation, is in direct contact with the gumtree grove through large glass panels on both sides of the building. The history of the cultivation is presented in dimly lit or completely dark spaces and the industrial history, where the impressive equipment of the first factory is featured, is housed in a double-height space, where the production line is interactively operated by the visitor. The visit is extended outdoors, in the mastic gumtree grove. Visual aids compliment the understanding of the function and the unique character of the mastic grove and its cultivation.

Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

The visit follows a predetermined path, which gradually slopes back up to the café, the museum shop, the exit and the parking space. The educational program activities, the museum offices, the archives and the auxiliary spaces are all located in the lower floor of the upper wing, in direct access from both wings.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Product Description.The two parallel sheds, that is the most characteristic aspect of the building, are made of laminated timber, fabricated by EUROCO SA, and covered by zinc sheets. Their main beams vary in length from 21.00 to 25.80 metres, on a structural increment of 6.50 metres. The sheds are supported by steel joints on concrete foundations on the southern part, which leans on the ground, and rests on composite tree-shaped laminated timber columns with steel reinforcements on the north part, which is their highest side. The contiguous tree-like upper part of the columns form a custom made truss, which refrains the bearing system of the sheds from horizontal movement.

Save this picture!
© Yorgis Yerolymbos
© Yorgis Yerolymbos

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Greece
Cite: "Chios Mastic Museum / KIZIS STUDIO" 08 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804411/chios-mastic-museum-kizis-studio/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »