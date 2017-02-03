World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Student Hall
  4. Canada
  5. Urban Arts Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. University of British Columbia Engineering Student Centre / Urban Arts Architecture

University of British Columbia Engineering Student Centre / Urban Arts Architecture

  • 15:00 - 3 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
University of British Columbia Engineering Student Centre / Urban Arts Architecture
Save this picture!
University of British Columbia Engineering Student Centre / Urban Arts Architecture, © Martin Knowles Photo Media
© Martin Knowles Photo Media

© Martin Knowles Photo Media © Martin Knowles Photo Media © Martin Knowles Photo Media © Martin Knowles Photo Media +13

  • Architects

    Urban Arts Architecture

  • Location

    Vancouver, BC, Canada

  • Project Team

    Shelley Craig, Partner-in-Charge, Jennifer Marshall, Supporting Partner, Matthew Halverson, Project Architect, David Cromp, Intern Architect

  • Area

    935.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Martin Knowles Photo Media

  • Structural Engineer

    Fast & Epp – Paul Fast & Nick deRitter

  • Mechanical Engineer

    MCW Consulting Engineering – Willie Perez

  • Civil Engineer

    Core – Cormac Nolan

  • Electrical Engineer

    Stantec – Michael Fletcher, Brent Lipson

  • Landscape Architect

    Hapa Colloborative – Joseph Fry and Sarah Siegel

  • Construction Manager

    Syncra Construction Ltd – Charlie Seaborn, Project Manager

  • Client

    UBC Properties Trust, Project Manager: Nick Maile
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Martin Knowles Photo Media
© Martin Knowles Photo Media

From the architect. The 935 sqm University of British Columbia Engineering Student Centre is a home away from home - a place to collaborate, create and build a community.  Established in collaboration with the Engineering Students, the vision was to create an iconic building that celebrates the science, skill and art of engineering.

Save this picture!
© Martin Knowles Photo Media
© Martin Knowles Photo Media

The design is rooted in Engineering culture and tradition while looking to the future. It is founded on the Engineering Undergraduate Society’s new paradigm –supporting engagement in local and global initiatives while embracing a multi-disciplinary and sustainable approach to Engineering.  In response, the Student Centre has been designed as a “living lab” to showcase innovative engineering strategies.  Key concepts included pushing the limits of wood construction, implementing passive design strategies, demonstrating building systems through absence, and creating a healthy, inclusive social space. 

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

ESC demonstrates a sustainable engineering mandate through a minimal systems approach - highlighting innovation through absence.

Save this picture!
© Martin Knowles Photo Media
© Martin Knowles Photo Media

The passive design approach maximized the environmental benefits of the site and created a vibrant social zone at the heart of the Engineering Precinct. Located in an existing courtyard and surrounded by 2-6 storey concrete buildings, the ESC is a transparent beacon displaying the social activities within.  Designed to host events from 2 persons to 400, the building was sited to maximize sunny exterior courtyard areas for gathering supporting indoor-outdoor connectivity. 

Save this picture!
Structural Diagram
Structural Diagram

ESC is also sited to take advantage of the micro-climate of the courtyard, using the shading from the existing buildings and optimizing the use of localized wind patterns. The cantilevered Nail-Lam roof and 2nd floor address the seasonal sun paths, permitting winter solar gains while limiting solar exposure in the summer, and equally demonstrating the innovative use of the prefabricated Nail-lam roof and 2nd floor structure.

Save this picture!
© Martin Knowles Photo Media
© Martin Knowles Photo Media

Natural ventilation is achieved through the stack effect, harnessing the constant wind in the courtyard. The radiant heating systems are tied directly to a District Energy System for the heat source, minimizing energy consumption.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Defined by the wood trusses above and the warmth of the exposed NLT ceiling, the ground floor social spaces are the “raw spaces”- a fluid gathering zone for parties, competitions, frosh events, relaxing and gaming.  The second floor houses the Engineering Undergraduate Society offices, the study zone, and a roof terrace. These spaces are the “cooked” spaces – a more refined series of linked spaces for meeting, interviews and study.

Save this picture!
© Martin Knowles Photo Media
© Martin Knowles Photo Media

As a living lab, didactic moments are layered through the project: NLT panels are left visible to reveal their orientation and bearing on the structure. The trusses showcase connections and provide a clear structural diagram of how tension and compression forces are carried through the space. The whole rewards the curious with an opportunity to unpack the structural “magic” that makes the upper floor float and the roof soar 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Product Description. Wood was selected as the primary building material to demonstrate the use of renewable local resources; create healthy, compelling spaces; and to display engineering prowess through the use of a mass timber prefabricated structure. The warmth of the wood structure creates a durable, welcoming environment necessary in small pavilion open 24/7.

Save this picture!
© Martin Knowles Photo Media
© Martin Knowles Photo Media

To condense construction time and to facilitate building in a constrained site, an off-site prefabrication strategy was implemented, including the Nail-lam roof and floor structure and glulam trusses. The trusses suspend the 2nd floor from the roof, creating a column free, open flexible “party” space at the ground floor. Evoking railway trestle bridges, the trusses spatially define the public spaces while framing views within and out. The 2nd floor study zones are located between the trusses,  with filter views through the warm wood structure to the atrium below and out to the courtyard. 

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Student Hall Canada
Cite: "University of British Columbia Engineering Student Centre / Urban Arts Architecture" 03 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804403/university-of-british-columbia-engineering-student-centre-urban-arts-architecture/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »