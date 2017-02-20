World
i

i

i

h

  Villa Agava / Driss Kettani Architecte

Villa Agava / Driss Kettani Architecte

  02:00 - 20 February, 2017
Villa Agava / Driss Kettani Architecte
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Collaborators

    Yassine El Aouni, Rachid El Maataoui

  • Landscaping

    Atelier Bertrand Houin

  • Structure

    BET Rouane
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the architect. This house is projected on a north-south oriented plot and features a blind façade on the street while being largely open on the side and the back with the south oriented garden.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The plan “silhouette” is the consequence of the urban rules and the need to perfectly fit with the adjoining house on the east.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The disadvantageous north orientation on the street and the presence of existing high enclosure walls are here an opportunity to revisit some of the traditional house codes, while maintaining at the same time transparency and spatial fluidity.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A chicane entrance, highlighted by a set of black and gray-blue traditional tiles walls emphasizes this duality and reinforces the contrast between privacy and discretion on the street and openness and transparency on the pool and the garden. This principle is affirmed through three landscape sequences, the mineral garden at the entrance, the aquatic sequence on the lateral side and the vegetal garden on the south, which in combination with the enclosure walls reinterpret in a certain way the courtyard. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Inside, a wooden panel / chimney acts as a pivot and help preserving the service area privacy while maintaining a fluidity of use. This panel incorporates a screen of wooden slats whose opacity varies according to the angle of view.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Cross Section
Cross Section
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The project tries to play on the notions of privacy and transparency, fluidity and functional considerations and uses a palette of materials both raw and rich in textures and colors which in combination with the vegetal element offers an abstract composition on the street.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Product Description.The use of the traditional Moroccan tiles called Zellige emphasizes the chicane entrance and is part of the abstract composition on the street. It also gives a touch of color, vibrant with light, which goes well with the spirit of Casablanca.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Morocco
Cite: "Villa Agava / Driss Kettani Architecte" 20 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804401/villa-agava-driss-kettani-architecte/>
