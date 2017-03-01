World
  House ML+M+R / Caprioglio Associati Architects

House ML+M+R / Caprioglio Associati Architects

  • 15:00 - 1 March, 2017
House ML+M+R / Caprioglio Associati Architects
© Paolo Belvedere
© Paolo Belvedere
From the architect. The project House ML + M + R in Pordenone, in the north east of Italy, involves the expansion and recomposition of all four facades without altering the current outline of the previous building except for the south elevation, where the facade is conceived an extrusion through a bow window façade on three levels.

© Paolo Belvedere
The project is the result of the completed changed idea of internal distribution; the reorganization and reconstruction of residential units while maintaining its type, reassembling through a formal and compositional cleaning the substantive aspect of the building.

© Paolo Belvedere
This operation of the façades redistribution and internal partition lets reorganize spaces that best suit the needs and functionality of contemporary daily living.

Section
Section

The desire of the client of a sustainable building and which would guarantee the high level of living comfort parameters, have oriented design choices towards the technology of wooden prefabrication so as to ensure that the quality parameters, conjugated to different plant technological applications, leading to the consequent saving energy at the highest level, plus the advantages of a lightweight structure that does not involve burden on foundations.

© Paolo Belvedere
Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Italy
Cite: "House ML+M+R / Caprioglio Associati Architects" 01 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804347/home-ml-plus-m-plus-r-caprioglio-associati-architects/>
