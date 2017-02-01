Out of the Box / Arjen Reas Architects + Van Voorden Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of Arjen Reas / Martijn van Voorden

Architects Arjen Reas Architects, Van Voorden Architecture

Location Zoetermeer, The Netherlands

Architect in Charge Arjen Reas, Martijn van Voorden

Area 160.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Courtesy of Arjen Reas / Martijn van Voorden

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Villa Out of the box is situated on the edge of Zoetermeer, next to the Bentwoud Park. The design is a contemporary interpretation of the rural surroundings. Inspired by the local building typology, the villa closes itself off from the busy street, only to open itself up to the garden via several carefully designed terraces.

For their home, the owners wanted en rustic and robust building that at the same time was light and spacious. Therefor the main core of the house is designed as to resemble an old barn, with a black timber exterior and a recessed thatch roof. The extensions for the kitchen diner, the study and the garage form a strong contrast to the barn. Sleek white boxes, interconnected by a robust white wooden beam.

Due to the specific layout of these boxes, outside spaces are formed with several unique characteristics, so that the owners can enjoy the gardens all year round.

Large openings in the wooden façade create a smooth transition between the terraces and the interior and flood the house with natural light. This interior is characterized by a large degree of spaciousness while at the same time providing intimacy and diversity. The large kitchen diner is connected seamlessly to the main living area, but by slightly offsetting the spaces an element of surprise is created adding to the feeling of space.

Designed as a well-tailored suit the house adepts effortlessly to the needs of its inhabitants. Whether enjoying a glass of wine at the large kitchen island, relaxing in front of the fireplace or sunbathing on one of the terraces Villa Out of the box is above all a home in which to enjoy life.

Product Description. - To express the difference between the two volumes, we used Cape Cod as wooden cladding against the typical plastering. This Board and Batten system is used in three sizes to make the pattern.