Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

KASIKORN Business-Technology Group Building / pbm

  • 19:00 - 6 March, 2017
KASIKORN Business-Technology Group Building / pbm
KASIKORN Business-Technology Group Building / pbm, © W Workspace
  • Architects

    pbm

  • Location

    Chang Wat Nonthaburi 11120, Thailand

  • Architects in Charge

    Kampanart Tejavanija, Kiatrabin Tejavanija, Krisanee Tejavanija , Kungwansiri Tejavanija , Matetaporn Visitpongpan, Narote Kittivanichanon

  • Area

    60000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    W Workspace
From the architect. KASIKORN Business-Technology Group is undergoing a major transformation to support the arrival of the new “FinTech” digital banking era. With this industry-wide revolution, KASIKORN Business-Technology Group recognizes the urgency to change its way of working to suit the more modern and seamless culture that is native to its growing tech savvy community. The traditional big, bulky workstations were deemed inhibitive to communications and mobility across teams and disciplines. 

The new workstation design however, aims to reduce boundaries and promote communal exchanges. The addition of creative boxes, recreational area, designated meeting rooms and meeting spaces around office columns combine to create a unique environment which encourages greater creativity and engagement. 

The construction was a feat itself. The building had limited height, measuring 3.00 meters from floor to slab, worse yet, 2.50 meters under the expansive row of beams. The goal is to make the working area as spacious as possible, all the while flexible enough to anticipate future changes in workstations to accommodate team rotations and restructuring. To address this challenge, the “Flexible Tree” was introduced to eliminate the traditional raised floor. As part of the design, mechanical elements were used to create volume and enhance aesthetics. 

The Kasikorn Innovation Campus on the 11th floor is the most dynamic space of the entire building. The additional 19 meters of height space allowed for more room to experiment different design ideas. The main theme was “industrial city” with interplay of day and night lighting which aimed to help the body adjust to 24 hour working environment. Moreover, K-Stadium is the landmark of KBTG building and its legacy. Among the thousands of projects that pass through K-Stadium, only the selected ones are chosen to be displayed on this dynamic stage. 

Product Description. As this project was intended to apply for LEED Platinum certificate, material selection was not only based on its beauty and quality, but also on indoor environmental quality and recycle contents. For example, carpet from Interface and vinyl floor from Shaw, at the project time, had the highest recycle contents among other brands. Both of them have antibacterial components which brought good health to our environment.

Cite: "KASIKORN Business-Technology Group Building / pbm" 06 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804339/kasikorn-business-technology-group-building-pbm/>
