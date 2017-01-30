World
  Lee&Tee House / Block Architects

Lee&Tee House / Block Architects

  • 22:00 - 30 January, 2017
Lee&Tee House / Block Architects
Lee&Tee House / Block Architects, © Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

  • Architects

    Block Architects

  • Location

    Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    Dang Duc Hoa

  • Area

    261.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
"This house means everything to us because it is the fruit of constant efforts to pursue our dreams," said the homeowners, a married couple of young age and active lifestyle. Talking about the house they have just bought, they wanted to renovate it into new living spaces and a home office--a fashion factory producing handcrafted leather products.

© Quang Dam
"For a product to be accomplished, say a handbag, it takes many processes involving fastidious needlework," they said about their job. And that is exactly how we renovated the house. Like meticulous craftsmen, we carefully joined up every part of the house: old ones and new ones, separate ones and shared ones, together with wood, brick, concrete, metal and trees.

© Quang Dam
The house appears as if it were "sewed" with thin, white, pure thread, which fills us with excitement. Unnecessary walls and floors were removed to make space, exposing a large structure which was "sewed" on walls alongside with big frames at the front and the back of the house. These frames were intricately made of small steel threads to form cubes, which were painted white and decorated with green creepers. Although seemingly slender, they are strong and efficiently protective toward the house, while still letting air and light go inside.

Ground Floor - Mezzanine
Ground Floor - Mezzanine
© Quang Dam
First Floor - Terrace Floor
First Floor - Terrace Floor
© Quang Dam
Inside the house, the old concrete staircase was removed, making vast space for light to come in the floors. A new staircase, which was made of seemingly floating wooden pieces "sewed" together with white threads, was put up. This allows light from above to come through to the ground floor. Here lie a long kitchen counter and a wavy table surrounding a small garden. This produces movement contrasting with the stillness of the brick walls.

Section
Section
Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Lee&Tee House / Block Architects" 30 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804338/lee-and-tee-house-block-architects/>

