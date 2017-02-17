P-House / Sycamore

+23

Architects Sycamore

Location Viale dei Parioli, Roma, Italy

Architect in Charge Raniero Botti

Area 295.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Luigi Filetici

Collaborators Letizia Licastro, Marco Dondolini, Pietro DI Grezia More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The renovation of an apartment is always a fascinating challenge, then when we get our hands on a penthouse at the one of the most beautiful and representative streets of Rome, a penthouse from which there is even the view of the Dome of S . Peter, thus the work becomes passion.

The pre-existence: a penthouse on two levels. central element of the project becomes the lift which with its crystal walls, becomes the main receptor of light from the top. The architectural totem is set in the heart of the apartment and is formed lightly around it, without touching it, the steel staircase.

The interior spaces are overlooked from a pitched roof in any environment, they become dynamic volumes and the Interior Design takes a unique plasticity.

The white color on the background magnifies and multiplies articulated and enclosed spaces by a terrace that surrounds the whole apartment. Few color accents on a nearly monochromatic palette, dotted with punctual light, to emphasize the primary functions, dinner, preparation and conviviality.

The large outdoor terrace becomes the scene’s representation of itself and the beauties around. The “pergotenda” structure is illuminated in its bearing elements, emphasizing the retractable awnings lightness between them including, giving rhythm to the space during the day and night.

Product Description. The choice of materials and finishes was weighted by the desire to build an almost monochromatic space: Floor in shiny white ceramic in large format Ariostea, Absolute white.

In each space, we find this White finish, except in the kitchen, where the same material was chosen with a "textured" Onyx finish, to identify the different function, however choice also tense to heat a dominated environment by the important technical kitchen with many details in steel with the Arclinea company.

The same kitchen in the most convivial space, the dining table, welcomes a "live" wood material.

The lighting is the mistress in every corner. The spider web with suspended wires, the Vibia’s Wireflow, characterizes the living area, the same company with Skan, identifies the dining area.

All the passageways are characterized by a ceiling light beams, the Minimal60 from Xal company, simple, linear elements with dimmer devices for modulating the light at different times of the day.