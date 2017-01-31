World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Stéphane Beel Architect
  6. 2015
  7. University Psychiatric Centre / Stéphane Beel Architect

University Psychiatric Centre / Stéphane Beel Architect

  • 15:00 - 31 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
University Psychiatric Centre / Stéphane Beel Architect
Save this picture!
University Psychiatric Centre / Stéphane Beel Architect, © Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

© Luca Beel © Luca Beel © Luca Beel © Luca Beel +17

  • Architects

    Stéphane Beel Architect

  • Location

    Herestraat 49, 3000 Leuven, Belgium

  • Architects in Charge

    Stéphane Beel, Inge Buyse, Arunas Arlauskas, Karolien Noyez, Lando De Keyzer, Alexis Lagae, Sophie Deheegher, Tom Cortoos, Wout Vandriessche

  • Area

    9374.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Luca Beel

  • Structural Engineering

    Ney & Partners

  • Engineering

    VK Engineering

  • Building Physics and Energy & Acoustics

    Daidalos Peutz

  • Landscape Design

    Ludovic Devriendt

  • Client

    UZ LEUVEN &Z.org
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

From the architect. The psychiatry building is part of AWG Architects’ master-plan for the further development of the UZ Gasthuisberg campus. It is structured around an internal patio. The exentrically position of the patio allows the creation of different sections for large therapy rooms and for smaller spaces such as patients’ rooms.

Save this picture!
© Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

The master-plan sets out measures to create an urban context, which include creating density and differentiation in the public space, and building a diverse range of streets and squares. This will enable the open ‘green’ zones around the site to be safeguarded.

Save this picture!
Sketches
Sketches

The entire site is surrounded by a new ring-road, and a number of ‘main streets’ run through the site to create structure. The psychiatry building, designed by Stéphane Beel Architects, is located on the edge of this master-plan zone, in between the ring-road, the green zone and one of the main streets. The master-plan allows for a building volume of five storeys.  

Save this picture!
© Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

The patio has been developed as a ‘therapeutic landscape’. This ‘landscape’ is connected to every floor, so that patients can reach their therapy areas by passing through it. At the same time, it is a place for relaxation and informal contact between patients, visitors and healthcare professionals. On the third floor, this ‘therapeutic landscape’ culminates in a spacious terrace, which connects to the sports hall. From here, patients have a view out over the green zone and Leuven city centre.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

The central patio is covered with a sliding greenhouse roof, which creates a tempered outdoor climate. This increases its potential uses, as well as having a positive effect on energy consumption.

Save this picture!
© Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

On the ground floor, adjacent to the main street, are the public functions: the reception area, consultation rooms, training and administration rooms. On the first, second and third floors are the hospitalisation units, together with their respective therapy areas. For structural reasons, the double-height sports hall is located on the top floor.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Much thought has gone into choosing the right materials and decoration. Perforated glazed bricks and acoustically absorbent floors and ceilings have been used to create an acoustically pleasant environment. More specifically, the rubber tiles chosen for the patio floor meet both acoustic and other requirements (safety, look and feel, etc.).

Save this picture!
© Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

Look and feel studies were carried out for the entire interior decoration. A lively colour palette was created to complement the champagne-coloured masonry and it is by no means sterile. Although this is a hospital, the idea is to create an environment that feels both homely and safe. Based on detailed research, a standard room was designed with a colourful sliding partition to conjure up a homely atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The advisory role played by Stéphane Beel Architects in the choice of the free-standing furniture ensured that the look and feel was implemented to maximum effect, and has resulted in a harmonious whole.

Three oval green islands have been placed in the patio, which serve to bring it down to a more human scale. This design was created in collaboration with the garden architect Ludovic Devriendt.

Save this picture!
© Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

Product Description. The inner patio is surrounded by perforated brick-work. This material is absorbing and helps to avoid loud noises in the patio. In the whole building there was a lot of attention to acoustics. A crucial item to create a relaxing and tempering atmosphere.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Belgium
Cite: "University Psychiatric Centre / Stéphane Beel Architect" 31 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804323/university-psychiatric-centre-stephane-beel-architect/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »