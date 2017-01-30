World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Norway
  5. Snøhetta
  6. 2016
  7. Lillehammer Art Museum and Lillehammer Cinema Expansion / Snøhetta

Lillehammer Art Museum and Lillehammer Cinema Expansion / Snøhetta

  • 09:00 - 30 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lillehammer Art Museum and Lillehammer Cinema Expansion / Snøhetta
Save this picture!
Lillehammer Art Museum and Lillehammer Cinema Expansion / Snøhetta, © Mark Syke
© Mark Syke

© Mark Syke © Mark Syke © Mark Syke © Mark Syke +25

Save this picture!
© Mark Syke
© Mark Syke

From the architect. Twenty two years after completing the first expansion to the Lillehammer Art Museum, Snøhetta is honored to expand the project yet again, creating a holistic expression for both the art museum and the adjacent cinema. Integration of art plays a central role in all aspects of the project, from the landscape to the program to the buildings themselves.

Save this picture!
© Mark Syke
© Mark Syke
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Mark Syke
© Mark Syke

The Lillehammer Art Museum and Lillehammer Cinema were first established in an Erling Viksjø-designed building in 1964, which is considered today a definite representation of the architectural style of its time. In 1994, Snøhetta completed an extension to the Museum with the construction of an independent building that sought to bridge the architectural language of the original 1960s buildings and contemporary formal expression. Now, in 2016, a second Snøhetta-designed expansion connects the two existing institutions with the addition of the new exhibition hall Weidemannsalen to the Museum, and two theaters and an interior renovation to the Lillehammer Cinema.

Save this picture!
© Mark Syke
© Mark Syke

The expansion of the Museum is created on idea of art hovering above a transparent base. The new space houses a children’s workshop at ground level with floor-to- ceiling windows and sits beneath a cantilevered hall wrapped in a dynamic metal façade. The circulation through the Museum is significantly improved, with a new connection below the art garden enhancing the visitor experience.

Save this picture!
© Snøhetta & Ketil Jacobsen
© Snøhetta & Ketil Jacobsen

The second story gallery is dedicated to housing the works of Lillehammer-based artist Jakob Weidemann (1923-2001). The gallery’s striking metallic wrapping reflects the surrounding context and changes its appearance with the light. The façade was created by late Norwegian artist Bård Breivik (1948-2016), and it is conceptually rooted in the sculptural idea of a shooting star, a dramatic symbol of the importance of Weidemann’s contribution to Norwegian painting. The façade is made from driven, highly polished stainless steel, with reliefs at approximately 25cm deep.

Save this picture!
© Mark Syke
© Mark Syke

The Lillehammer Cinema added two new auditoriums and renovated its existing circulation space. One auditorium is integrated in the existing building structure, and the second is located below the art garden, between the two existing buildings. The entrance façade is renewed to compliment the style of the original building and brings to front a wall integrated with art by Odd Tandberg. The key concept is to bring back the foyer as an extension of the plaza in front of the Cinema, creating a stronger connection between the city and the foyer, as Viksjø originally had imagined it. With this, Tandbergs wall art in the foyer is again part of the city.

Save this picture!
© Snøhetta & Ketil Jacobsen
© Snøhetta & Ketil Jacobsen

The integration of art, architecture, and landscape is an important feature in both Snøhetta and Erling Viksjø’s work. When Snøhetta designed the museum expansion in 1994, the spaces in between the buildings were transformed into an art garden in the firm’s first collaboration with artist Bård Breivik. For the recent expansion, it has been important to again enhance these connecting spaces, bringing the three volumes together in one complete project

Save this picture!
Schema
Schema

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Museum Norway
Cite: "Lillehammer Art Museum and Lillehammer Cinema Expansion / Snøhetta" 30 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804322/lillehammer-art-museum-and-lillehammer-cinema-expansion-snohetta/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »