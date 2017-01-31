World
  Kannikegården / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Kannikegården / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

  • 02:00 - 31 January, 2017
Kannikegården / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Kannikegården / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects, © Anders Sune Berg
© Anders Sune Berg

© Anders Sune Berg © Anders Sune Berg © Anders Sune Berg © Anders Sune Berg +13

  • Landscape Architect

    Schønherr A/S

  • Construction Manager and Engineering

    Oesten ingeniører og arkitekter Aps
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Anders Sune Berg
© Anders Sune Berg

From the architect. Kannikegården is a new house for Ribe parish’s parochial church council, built on the square in Ribe, just across the cathedral. The building houses functions for the parochial church council and the staff at the church.

Site Plan
Site Plan

At the same time, it has to function as a hospitable setting for public events for the town’s citizens, such as talks, concerts and film screenings. The project has faced a special challenge: Ancient monuments, telling us about Danish history over the past thousand years, have been found on the building site.

© Anders Sune Berg
© Anders Sune Berg

Most visible is a listed brick ruin from the canon’s monastery dating back to the 1100s. The ruin is integrated into an exhibition space designed for communicating the many cultural historic layers of the location. The building consists of a single, oblong volume with a pitched roof, supported by pillars above the preserved archaeological findings.

© Anders Sune Berg
© Anders Sune Berg

The wing of the building is located along the square with a scale and roof pitch following the neighboring buildings on the square. The archetypical shape of the wing is given a sculptural crookedness towards the south, in order to bring more light and air towards the neighbor buildings in the courtyard area.

© Anders Sune Berg
© Anders Sune Berg

Towards the south an intimate atrium is built, demarcated by a wall framing the street areas along with Sønderportsgade and Rykind. The upper part of the building is covered with specially developed façade tiles in reddish brown shades comparable to the city’s and the region’s characteristic, brick houses - but as a more contemporary interpretation due to the larger size of the tiles.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The bottom section appears with glass facades, at the same time protecting the ruin and exposing the unique findings.

© Anders Sune Berg
© Anders Sune Berg

Product Description. The upper volume is covered with specially developed façade tiles in reddish brown shades comparable to the city’s and the region’s characteristic, brick houses - but as a more contemporary interpretation due to the hovering tectonics of the building. The shingles are hung in an overlapping fashion, like fish scales, and frame the windows of the interior spaces. 

© Anders Sune Berg
© Anders Sune Berg

Cite: "Kannikegården / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects" 31 Jan 2017. ArchDaily.

