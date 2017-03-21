World
  7. Kane World Food Studio / Bogdan Ciocodeică

Kane World Food Studio / Bogdan Ciocodeică

  • 05:00 - 21 March, 2017
Kane World Food Studio / Bogdan Ciocodeică
Kane World Food Studio / Bogdan Ciocodeică, © Andrei Margulescu
© Andrei Margulescu

© Andrei Margulescu

  • Other Participants

    David Maguet (restaurant concept), Kinga Tomos (graphic identity), Christele Begoc (wall painting), Atelier Ciprian Manda / 13x14 / OurDesign (custom made furniture), Meșteshukar ButiQ / Cristofaro Luce (custom made pendant lights)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Andrei Margulescu
© Andrei Margulescu

From the architect. Located in an upcoming neighborhood of the city, the restaurant aims to be a landmark for the regeneration of the old distressed urban tissue. It’s approach is simple and clear, using natural materials and mixing them with the abundant greenery. Both architect and client agreed upon using design as a tool for reaching a particular atmosphere rather than aiming to enhance a certain type of image.

© Andrei Margulescu
© Andrei Margulescu

The space is designed as an urban oasis, a lush jungle enclosed in a concrete and steel frame. The green, vegetal component of the design comes to complete the concept of the restaurant, that serves a unique, exotic, round the world, fusion cuisine. The plants create a strong outdoor connection, at the same time defining a few private, secluded areas.

© Andrei Margulescu
© Andrei Margulescu
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Andrei Margulescu
© Andrei Margulescu

The materials used are raw, direct and uncomplicated. Concrete on the floor and the pillars, glazed ceramic tiles for the colored background layer, mirror on the walls and brass details all make up a perfect background for the marble and wooden furniture. All the different areas are the direct result of the functional scheme, a delicate balance between the higher, more strict perimetral sitting area and the middle , softer, more organic, fluid occupancy.

© Andrei Margulescu
© Andrei Margulescu

The space is treated uniformly with various different focal points, starting with the eight meter long marble bar with a mirror in the background and a light mint ceramic frame and continuing with the delicate exotic wall painting, that balances the fine constructed lines with the strong and abundent theme of the luxurious jungle. For more depth and perspective a mirror has been added next to the painting extending the artwork. The technical ceiling is apparent, continuing the straightforward, exposed approach of the entire design, painted in a rich, dark, deep green that ties the elements together.

© Andrei Margulescu
© Andrei Margulescu

The light is soft, and focused on the tables, with a few exceptions that highlight various focal points. The entire atmosphere is constructed to complete the culinary experience and to help immerse into the green, lush urban oasis.

© Andrei Margulescu
© Andrei Margulescu

The restaurant stretches on a surface of 180 sqm, with 74 seating places and it features, custom made furniture as well as ready to use pieces from brands such as Normann Copenhagen, Bolia, HK Living, Seletti and Hubsch. The open plan space allowed for a layered and sequential perspective, that creates depth and consistence.

Cite: "Kane World Food Studio / Bogdan Ciocodeică" 21 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804320/kane-world-food-studio-bogdan-ciocodeica/>
