Apprentice School in Brétigny-sur-Orge / archi5

Architects archi5

Location Brétigny-sur-Orge, France

Area 8171.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Sergio Grazia

Client BTP-CFA Île de France.

From the architect. The new apprentice school is dedicated to the learning of construction jobs (masonry, woodworking, steelworking, electricity, painting...) We wanted the school to be a pride reason for the students. We designed it as a rational, human and generous building.

It is conceived as a small scale campus. Connected to public space through a large parvis, it’s a welcoming and reassuring public facility. The facades evoke the knowledge about building jobs teached inside the school. The courtyard is the heart of the school, thinked as an Agora. It’s a metaphor of a cloister with its central garden surrounded by a covered path. This walkway is animated by the reflects on inox cladding and leads to two larges sheltered spaces. The Agora as a central point allows a simple use of the school, an easy indentification of different spaces and optimized movements for teachers and students to their classes and workshops. Each main area of the school is designated by its own color.

Architectural choices are made to mix use comfort, raw and robust materials and economic building conception. This school is here to create foundations of the apprentices future carreers.

The school shows in its form the knowledge teached inside. It’s symbolic of its function and offers comfortable spaces, both for living and learning.