World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. France
  5. archi5
  6. 2016
  7. Apprentice School in Brétigny-sur-Orge / archi5

Apprentice School in Brétigny-sur-Orge / archi5

  • 09:00 - 10 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apprentice School in Brétigny-sur-Orge / archi5
Save this picture!
Apprentice School in Brétigny-sur-Orge / archi5, © Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

© Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia +16

  • Architects

    archi5

  • Location

    Brétigny-sur-Orge, France

  • Area

    8171.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

From the architect. The new apprentice school is dedicated to the learning of construction jobs (masonry, woodworking, steelworking, electricity, painting...) We wanted the school to be a pride reason for the students. We designed it as a rational, human and generous building.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

It is conceived as a small scale campus. Connected to public space through a large parvis, it’s a welcoming and reassuring public facility. The facades evoke the knowledge about building jobs teached inside the school. The courtyard is the heart of the school, thinked as an Agora. It’s a metaphor of a cloister with its central garden surrounded by a covered path. This walkway is animated by the reflects on inox cladding and leads to two larges sheltered spaces. The Agora as a central point allows a simple use of the school, an easy indentification of different spaces and optimized movements for teachers and students to their classes and workshops. Each main area of the school is designated by its own color.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Architectural choices are made to mix use comfort, raw and robust materials and economic building conception. This school is here to create foundations of the apprentices future carreers.

The school shows in its form the knowledge teached inside. It’s symbolic of its function and offers comfortable spaces, both for living and learning.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Schools France
Cite: "Apprentice School in Brétigny-sur-Orge / archi5" 10 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804318/apprentice-school-in-bretigny-sur-orge-archi5/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »