Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

Extension to a Private House / Tamir Addadi Architecture

  • 11:00 - 2 February, 2017
Extension to a Private House / Tamir Addadi Architecture
Extension to a Private House / Tamir Addadi Architecture, © Tamir Addadi
© Tamir Addadi
From the architect. The project involved an extension and alterations to the lower ground floor of a private Victorian house, located in a conservation area.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Initially the clients’ sole request was to create an extension to accommodate a dining area. However, when we looked at the lower ground floor as a whole, we identified a problematic connection to the rear garden that affected the entire floor. A utility area with WC was located between the kitchen and the garden, blocking the garden from view and reducing the amount of natural light that could penetrate inside. The garden was on a higher level than the indoor space, and it was accessible only through a paved patio and stairs.

© Tamir Addadi
We created a small extension (7.3m²) using the space of the original patio, and relocated the utility area to the front – creating a new living room facing the rear garden. A dining area was created at the front in place of the original living room.

© Tamir Addadi
At the rear garden, we dug out part of the soil next to the new living room to accommodate a paved area level with the lower ground floor. The floor, white walls and built-in furniture continuing from the inner space and into the garden help create a sense of unity between indoors and outdoors, and make the living room appear bigger. A new skylight was added in the living room to further increase the amount of natural daylight.

© Tamir Addadi
The project included the design and execution of all built-in furniture, bespoke sliding door and garden.

© Tamir Addadi
© Tamir Addadi
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Small Scale Extension United Kingdom
Cite: "Extension to a Private House / Tamir Addadi Architecture" 02 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804312/extension-to-a-private-house-tamir-addadi-architecture/>

