World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. buck&simple
  6. 2015
  7. The Whyte House / buck&simple

The Whyte House / buck&simple

  • 17:00 - 1 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Whyte House / buck&simple
Save this picture!
The Whyte House / buck&simple, © Tim Pascoe Photography
© Tim Pascoe Photography

© Tim Pascoe Photography © Tim Pascoe Photography © Tim Pascoe Photography © Tim Pascoe Photography +17

Save this picture!
© Tim Pascoe Photography
© Tim Pascoe Photography

From the architect. House Justice involves alterations and additions to a two storey, semi-detached, Edwardian Queen Anne/Arts and Crafts style house listed on the state heritage inventory. The project begun with our client requesting that we add a carport and an awning reacquainting the rear yard with their home.

Save this picture!
© Tim Pascoe Photography
© Tim Pascoe Photography

Their decision to downsize and remain local to the civic and social places they love, thankfully, had positive repercussions on the design process.

Save this picture!
© Tim Pascoe Photography
© Tim Pascoe Photography

The practicalities of downsizing encouraged the existing building fabric to achieve maximum efficiency. Every family room has been arranged to allow social flexibility, modestly scaled for the interconnecting spaces. The individual functionality of each area required an ability to function as a quiet space for one person or as a platform for entertaining multitudes.

Save this picture!
© Tim Pascoe Photography
© Tim Pascoe Photography

The carport structure is the view from the outdoor spaces, the outdoor spaces are the view from the living areas and the living areas are the termination point of this sequence, the interconnectivity dictates every element must offer an aesthetic that has to be considered, consistent and not overbearing, a part of the whole.

Save this picture!
© Tim Pascoe Photography
© Tim Pascoe Photography

An emphasis on materials, inherent in their own character, proficient to withstand the desired function and location was encouraged, showing pride in each element. External timbers are either painted white to prolonge lifespan or made from teak capable of enduring harsh environments. Roofing is naturally weathering zinc sheet, folded in a traditional double standing seam as is best for rigidity. Sandstone adds texture and was hand-selected from a local quarry to create a consistent aesthetic with existing heritage elements.

Save this picture!
© Tim Pascoe Photography
© Tim Pascoe Photography
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "The Whyte House / buck&simple" 01 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804304/the-whyte-house-buck-and-simple/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »