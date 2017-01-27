World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. LAVA Reveals Lush Alternate Scheme for Malaysian Forest City

LAVA Reveals Lush Alternate Scheme for Malaysian Forest City

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
LAVA Reveals Lush Alternate Scheme for Malaysian Forest City
Save this picture!
LAVA Reveals Lush Alternate Scheme for Malaysian Forest City, © LAVA
© LAVA

LAVA (Laboratory for Visionary Architecture) has revealed their runner-up proposal in an international competition to design Forest City, a new development located on reclaimed land just off the coast of Singapore in Malaysia.

Initiated by Chinese developer Country Garden, the competition sought urban design schemes that would improve the efficiency of the land use while enhancing the quality of space and environment through the landmark of a “forest city.” The competition was won by Sasaki Associates last year.

© LAVA © LAVA © LAVA © LAVA +31

Save this picture!
© LAVA
© LAVA

LAVA Director Chris Bosse describes his firm’s concept not as an icon or a skyline, but as a true forest of public space.

“Skylines across the world look the same - usually a couple of iconic towers in the centre surrounded by lots of lesser quality buildings, which all resemble each other,” explains Bosse.

“Here we have designed an inverse city skyline where the icon of the city is a public space, not an object/building. Our central space is a Rainforest Valley and demonstrates the equation: PEOPLE = CITY. From an object to a place.”

Save this picture!
© LAVA
© LAVA
Save this picture!
© LAVA
© LAVA

LAVA’s concept stems from the needs of the future city, defined by the firm as requiring a “‘public city’, a central public space surrounded by buildings; a ‘layered city’, where people, railways and traffic are separated with vehicles underground; a ‘loop city’, a closed loop system reusing it’s resources and controlling the out-flow; and a ‘sponge city’, with recycling processes hidden underground.”

Save this picture!
© LAVA
© LAVA

Buildings would be organized around a central public space, the Rainforest Valley, which is divided into five finger-shaped sections representing the five elements of Chinese Taoist cosmology (wood, fire, earth, metal and water) and LAVA’s five pillars of a sustainable city (economic, environmental, social, cultural and equity).

“The valley is a layered space. In the middle a rainforest emerges and rises into the sky and is surrounded by a waterfall, which fills with water after each rainfall,” explain the architects. “It's a visual reminder of the city as a three-dimensional ecosystem, a habitat, a green-layered system of networks and relationships of nature. The valley visually and physically connects the undercroft (and infrastructure) with the pedestrian level and provides light and air circulation.”

Save this picture!
© LAVA
© LAVA

Buildings encircling the public center terrace down to meet the ground, featuring increasingly public layers of program as the building descends. A landmark tower would house apartments, hotels, retail and commercial areas in modular floor plans that would allow for flexible arrangements of space.

Large internal and external roof gardens would provide the vegetation for the forest, as well as help to reduce building temperatures in the hot climate. Materials for the project would be locally sourced.

Save this picture!
© LAVA
© LAVA
Save this picture!
© LAVA
© LAVA

‘We were able to draw upon the research and strategies from our competition-winning entry for the design of Masdar city centre - 24/7 activation, performance and interaction," added Bosse.

 “LAVA was thrilled to win 2nd place in this competition and play our part in showcasing solutions for a world-class sustainable smart city - a role model for future city design.”

See Sasaki Associates’ winning scheme here, and visit the Forest City website for more information.

News via LAVA.

  • Architects

    LAVA

  • Location

    Forest City Country Garden 碧桂园森林城市, Forest City 1, Pulau Satu, Gelang Patah, 81550 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

  • LAVA

    Chris Bosse, Alexander Rieck, Tobias Wallisser

  • Client

    Country Garden Group

  • Site

    Total development: 20 square kilometres; site: 24 hectares

  • Photographs

    LAVA
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Malaysia
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "LAVA Reveals Lush Alternate Scheme for Malaysian Forest City" 27 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804262/lava-reveals-lush-alternate-scheme-for-malaysian-forest-city/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »