40 Projects Shortlisted for the 2017 EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture - Mies Van Der Rohe Award

The European Commission and the Mies van der Rohe Foundation have announced the 40 shortlisted works that will compete for the 2017 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. The jury has chosen from 355 nominated works and the shortlist highlights the opportunities and the trends of today’s European territory: cities, housing, heritage, and memory. The five finalists will be announced in mid-February and the winner and the Emerging Architect in mid-May.

A third of the works tackle the challenge of contemporary architecture in relation with built heritage and a third of the work tackles the contemporary challenges of housing. The management of the historic urban landscape will be among the priorities highlighted by the ‘European Year of Cultural Heritage' in 2018.

"I would want the shortlisted schemes to demonstrate an interest in making places, in exploring convention and known typologies, in celebrating the pleasures of everyday use by a consideration of detail and an unspoken resistance to the current global tendency towards a self-referential architecture, one that belies context and the act of inhabitation." - Stephen Bates, Chairman of the Jury.

BELGIUM

NAVEZ - 5 social units as Northern entrance of Brusselsf / MSA / V+

NAVEZ - 5 social units as Northern entrance of Brusselsf / MSA / V+. Image © Serge Brison

Polyvalent Infrastructure / BAUKUNST

Polyvalent Infrastructure / BAUKUNST. Image © Hélène Binet

GERMANY

European Hansemuseum / Studio Andreas Heller GmbH Architects & Designers

European Hansemuseum / Studio Andreas Heller GmbH Architects & Designers. Image © Werner Huthmacher

Barn / Thomas Kröger Architekten

Barn / Thomas Kröger Architekten. Image © Thomas Heimann

DENMARK

Kannikegården / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Kannikegården / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects. Image © Anders Sune Berg

Kvæsthus Pier / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Kvæsthus Pier / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects. Image © Jens Lindhe

Skjern River Pump Stations / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter

Skjern River Pump Stations / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter. Image © Rasmus Norlander

SPAIN

Museum of the Royal Collections / Mansilla + Tuñón Arquitectos

Museum of the Royal Collections / Mansilla + Tuñón Arquitectos. Image © Suravia

House 1014 / HARQUITECTES

House 1014 / HARQUITECTES. Image Courtesy of EUmiesAward17

Collective housing for elderly people and civic and health centre / Bonell i Gil; peris+toral.arquitectes

Collective housing for elderly people and civic and health centre / Bonell i Gil; peris+toral.arquitectes. Image © José Hevia

FINLAND

Suvela Chapel / OOPEAA

Suvela Chapel / OOPEAA. Image © Mika Huisman

Opinmäki School / Esa Ruskeepää

Opinmäki School / Esa Ruskeepää. Image © Antti Canth

Puukuokka Housing Block (house 1) / OOPEAA

Puukuokka Housing Block (house 1) / OOPEAA. Image © Mikko Auerniitty

FRANCE

Community Workshop / Boidot Robin architectes

Community Workshop / Boidot Robin architectes. Image © Clément Guillaume

59 Dwellings, Neppert Gardens Social Housing / Lacaton & Vassal architectes

59 Dwellings, Neppert Gardens Social Housing / Lacaton & Vassal architectes. Image © Philippe Ruault

The Rivesaltes Memorial Museum / Rudy Ricciotti

The Rivesaltes Memorial Museum / Rudy Ricciotti. Image © Kevin Dolmaire

Ariane futsal sports complex / CAB Architectes

Ariane futsal sports complex / CAB Architectes. Image © Aldo Amoretti

IRELAND

Model School Inchicore / Donaghy + Dimond

Model School Inchicore / Donaghy + Dimond. Image © Ros Kavanagh

Merrion Cricket Pavilion / TAKA

Merrion Cricket Pavilion / TAKA. Image © Alice Clancy

ITALY

Fondazione Prada / OMA

Fondazione Prada / OMA. Image © Bas Princen

LITHUANIA

Rasu Houses / PLAZMA Architecture Studio

Rasu Houses / PLAZMA Architecture Studio. Image © Norbert Tukaj

NETHERLANDS

Landmark Nieuw-Bergen / Monadnock

Timmerhuis / OMA

Timmerhuis / OMA. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

deFlat Kleiburg / NL Architects + XVW architectuur

deFlat Kleiburg / NL Architects + XVW architectuur. Image © Marcel van der Brug

NORWAY

Weekend House at Sildegarnsholmen / Knut Hjeltnes AS Sivilarkitekter MNAL

Weekend House at Sildegarnsholmen / Knut Hjeltnes AS Sivilarkitekter MNAL. Image © Knut Hjeltnes

Moholt 50I50 - Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter SA

Moholt 50I50 - Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter SA. Image © Ivan Brodey

Eldhusøya Tourist Route Project / Ghilardi+Hellsten Arkitekter

Eldhusøya Tourist Route Project / Ghilardi+Hellsten Arkitekter. Image © Roland Halbe

POLAND

Katyn Museum / BBGK Architekci

Katyn Museum / BBGK Architekci. Image Courtesy of EUmiesAward17

PORTUGAL

House in Oeiras / Pedro Domingos Arquitectos

House in Oeiras / Pedro Domingos Arquitectos. Image © João Carmo Simões

Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology / AL_A

Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology / AL_A. Image © Francisco Nogueira

EDP Headquarters / AIRES MATEUS

EDP Headquarters / AIRES MATEUS. Image © Aires Mateus

Nadir Afonso Museum for Contemporary Art / Álvaro Siza

Nadir Afonso Museum for Contemporary Art / Álvaro Siza. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

ROMANIA

Take a(l)titude / Studio Archaeus

Take a(l)titude / Studio Archaeus. Image © Dan Purice

SWEDEN

Östermalm's Temporary Market Hall / Tengbom

Östermalm's Temporary Market Hall / Tengbom. Image © Felix Gerlach

TURKEY

Angelos Organic Olive Oil Mill / Mimarlar ve Han Tümertekin

Angelos Organic Olive Oil Mill / Mimarlar ve Han Tümertekin. Image © Cemal Emden

Beyazıt State Library Renovation / Tabanlioglu Architects

Beyazıt State Library Renovation / Tabanlioglu Architects. Image © Emre Dörter

UNITED KINGDOM

Holmes Road Studios / Peter Barber Architects

Holmes Road Studios / Peter Barber Architects. Image Courtesy of EUmiesAward17

Shepherdess Walk Housing / Jaccaud Zein Architects

Shepherdess Walk Housing / Jaccaud Zein Architects. Image © Hélène Binet

Ely Court / Alison Brooks Architects

Ely Court / Alison Brooks Architects. Image © Paul Riddle

Granby Four Streets / ASSEMBLE

Granby Four Streets / ASSEMBLE. Image © Lewis Jones

