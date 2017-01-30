40 Projects Shortlisted for the 2017 EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture - Mies Van Der Rohe Award

The European Commission and the Mies van der Rohe Foundation have announced the 40 shortlisted works that will compete for the 2017 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. The jury has chosen from 355 nominated works and the shortlist highlights the opportunities and the trends of today’s European territory: cities, housing, heritage, and memory. The five finalists will be announced in mid-February and the winner and the Emerging Architect in mid-May.
A third of the works tackle the challenge of contemporary architecture in relation with built heritage and a third of the work tackles the contemporary challenges of housing. The management of the historic urban landscape will be among the priorities highlighted by the ‘European Year of Cultural Heritage' in 2018.
"I would want the shortlisted schemes to demonstrate an interest in making places, in exploring convention and known typologies, in celebrating the pleasures of everyday use by a consideration of detail and an unspoken resistance to the current global tendency towards a self-referential architecture, one that belies context and the act of inhabitation." - Stephen Bates, Chairman of the Jury.
BELGIUM
NAVEZ - 5 social units as Northern entrance of Brusselsf / MSA / V+
Polyvalent Infrastructure / BAUKUNST
GERMANY
European Hansemuseum / Studio Andreas Heller GmbH Architects & Designers
Barn / Thomas Kröger Architekten
DENMARK
Kannikegården / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Kvæsthus Pier / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Skjern River Pump Stations / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter
SPAIN
Museum of the Royal Collections / Mansilla + Tuñón Arquitectos
House 1014 / HARQUITECTES
Collective housing for elderly people and civic and health centre / Bonell i Gil; peris+toral.arquitectes
FINLAND
Suvela Chapel / OOPEAA
Opinmäki School / Esa Ruskeepää
Puukuokka Housing Block (house 1) / OOPEAA
FRANCE
Community Workshop / Boidot Robin architectes
59 Dwellings, Neppert Gardens Social Housing / Lacaton & Vassal architectes
The Rivesaltes Memorial Museum / Rudy Ricciotti
Ariane futsal sports complex / CAB Architectes
IRELAND
Model School Inchicore / Donaghy + Dimond
Merrion Cricket Pavilion / TAKA
ITALY
Fondazione Prada / OMA
LITHUANIA
Rasu Houses / PLAZMA Architecture Studio
NETHERLANDS
Landmark Nieuw-Bergen / Monadnock
Timmerhuis / OMA
deFlat Kleiburg / NL Architects + XVW architectuur
NORWAY
Weekend House at Sildegarnsholmen / Knut Hjeltnes AS Sivilarkitekter MNAL
Moholt 50I50 - Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter SA
Eldhusøya Tourist Route Project / Ghilardi+Hellsten Arkitekter
POLAND
Katyn Museum / BBGK Architekci
PORTUGAL
House in Oeiras / Pedro Domingos Arquitectos
Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology / AL_A
EDP Headquarters / AIRES MATEUS
Nadir Afonso Museum for Contemporary Art / Álvaro Siza
ROMANIA
Take a(l)titude / Studio Archaeus
SWEDEN
Östermalm's Temporary Market Hall / Tengbom
TURKEY
Angelos Organic Olive Oil Mill / Mimarlar ve Han Tümertekin
Beyazıt State Library Renovation / Tabanlioglu Architects
UNITED KINGDOM
Holmes Road Studios / Peter Barber Architects
Shepherdess Walk Housing / Jaccaud Zein Architects
Ely Court / Alison Brooks Architects
Granby Four Streets / ASSEMBLE
