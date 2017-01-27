10 Shortlisted Designs for London Holocaust Memorial Revealed

The UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation and Malcolm Reading Consultants have revealed the designs of 10 teams shortlisted to design a new Holocaust Memorial, to be located in London's Victoria Tower Gardens next to the Houses of Parliament. After a call for expressions of interest was launched in September, 10 star-studded teams were selected in November and invited to submit their designs for an "emotionally powerful and sensitively designed memorial."

With the designs now revealed to the public, competition organizer Malcolm Reading Consultants and the government-led Memorial Foundation are now consulting with the public and are inviting people to submit feedback about the designs here. The feedback received in this consultation period "will play a crucial role in informing the jury’s final decision on the memorial," they explained in a press release. Read on to see all 10 shortlisted designs.

Adjaye Associates (UK) with designer Ron Arad Associates. Image © Adjaye Associates & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Adjaye Associates (UK) with designer Ron Arad Associates. Image © Adjaye Associates & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Allied Works (US) with artist Robert Montgomery

Allied Works (US) with artist Robert Montgomery. Image © Allied Works Architecture & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Allied Works (US) with artist Robert Montgomery. Image © Allied Works Architecture & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Caruso St John (UK) with artist Rachel Whiteread

Caruso St John (UK) with artist Rachel Whiteread. Image © Caruso St John Architects, Marcus Taylor and Rachel Whiteread & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Caruso St John (UK) with artist Rachel Whiteread. Image © Caruso St John Architects, Marcus Taylor and Rachel Whiteread & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Diamond Schmitt Architects (CA) with landscape architect Martha Schwartz Partners. Image © Diamond Schmitt Architects & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Diamond Schmitt Architects (CA) with landscape architect Martha Schwartz Partners. Image © Diamond Schmitt Architects & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Foster + Partners (UK) with artist Michal Rovner

Foster + Partners (UK) with artist Michal Rovner. Image © Foster + Partners and Michal Rovner & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Foster + Partners (UK) with artist Michal Rovner. Image © Foster + Partners and Michal Rovner & Malcolm Reading Consultants

heneghan peng architects (IE) with multidisciplinary designers Bruce Mau Design

heneghan peng architects (IE) with multidisciplinary designers Bruce Mau Design. Image © heneghan peng architects & Malcolm Reading Consultants

heneghan peng architects (IE) with multidisciplinary designers Bruce Mau Design. Image © heneghan peng architects & Malcolm Reading Consultants

John McAslan + Partners (UK) with MASS Design Group. Image © John McAslan + Partners and MASS Design Group & Malcolm Reading Consultants

John McAslan + Partners (UK) with MASS Design Group. Image © John McAslan + Partners and MASS Design Group & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Lahdelma & Mahlamäki Architects (FI) with David Morley Architects

Lahdelma & Mahlamäki Architects (FI) with David Morley Architects. Image © Lahdelma & Mahlamäki Architects and David Morley Architects & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Lahdelma & Mahlamäki Architects (FI) with David Morley Architects. Image © Lahdelma & Mahlamäki Architects and David Morley Architects & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Studio Libeskind (US) with Haptic Architects. Image © Studio Libeskind and Haptic Architects & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Studio Libeskind (US) with Haptic Architects. Image © Studio Libeskind and Haptic Architects & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Anish Kapoor with Zaha Hadid Architects (UK). Image © Anish Kapoor and Zaha Hadid Architects & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Anish Kapoor with Zaha Hadid Architects (UK). Image © Anish Kapoor and Zaha Hadid Architects & Malcolm Reading Consultants

