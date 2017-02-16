PL House / AI2 Design

+18

Architects AI2 Design

Location Piura, Peru

Architect in Charge Ruben Gomez

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Fernando Barranzuela

Manufacturers Loading...

Other Participants Angel Rubio More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The idea of this project located in Piura, in the North of Peru, was specifically defined by the unique shape of the lot for this 400 mt2 residential home.

What we achieved in this courtyard house typology project was an integration with the exterior by using sliding doors to completely open the common spaces to the courtyard. When entering the house, the feeling of been outside while you are in the interior is outstanding.

This first floor is completely open to this great courtyard, which has a rectangle pool in the center axis wrapped around by natural wooden deck, which allows the transition between the exterior and interior spaces.

The front façade presents intriguing high windows that contribute to the residence’s privacy and generate cross ventilation of the ground floor.

A floating second-floor volume which avoids the contact with any adjacent structure, was positioned based on an analytical study of the sun. This floor accommodates the main sleeping areas which can be accessed through a concrete cantilever stairs wrapped in wood. This distinctive staircase emerges from the main concrete wall of the residence. At the top of this stairs you are met by a floor to ceiling window that provides natural light and view of the courtyard.

We located a spacious 2-car open garage between the service area located in the north wing and the kitchen/ pantry section of the residence in order to provide an unnoticeable natural separation between these two areas.

Based on the contextual environment of this Peruvian City, we selected modest palette of materials, like white stucco to emphasize the volumetric design and natural wood to give a feeling of coziness. We chose a gray concrete transitional material to tie these two finishes.