PL House / AI2 Design

  • 15:00 - 16 February, 2017
PL House / AI2 Design
PL House / AI2 Design, © Fernando Barranzuela
© Fernando Barranzuela © Fernando Barranzuela © Fernando Barranzuela © Fernando Barranzuela +18

© Fernando Barranzuela
From the architect. The idea of this project located in Piura, in the North of Peru, was specifically defined by the unique shape of the lot for this 400 mt2 residential home.

Sketch
Sketch

What we achieved in this courtyard house typology project was an integration with the exterior by using sliding doors to completely open the common spaces to the courtyard. When entering the house, the feeling of been outside while you are in the interior is outstanding.

© Fernando Barranzuela
This first floor is completely open to this great courtyard, which has a rectangle pool in the center axis wrapped around by natural wooden deck, which allows the transition between the exterior and interior spaces.

1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

The front façade presents intriguing high windows that contribute to the residence’s privacy and generate cross ventilation of the ground floor.  

© Fernando Barranzuela
A floating second-floor volume which avoids the contact with any adjacent structure, was positioned based on an analytical study of the sun. This floor accommodates the main sleeping areas which can be accessed through a concrete cantilever stairs wrapped in wood.  This distinctive staircase emerges from the main concrete wall of the residence. At the top of this stairs you are met by a floor to ceiling window that provides natural light and view of the courtyard.

Section
Section

We located a spacious 2-car open garage between the service area located in the north wing and the kitchen/ pantry section of the residence in order to provide an unnoticeable natural separation between these two areas.

© Fernando Barranzuela
Based on the contextual environment of this Peruvian City, we selected modest palette of materials, like white stucco to emphasize the volumetric design and natural wood to give a feeling of coziness.  We chose a gray concrete transitional material to tie these two finishes.

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Peru
Cite: "PL House / AI2 Design" 16 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804226/casa-pl-ai2-design/>
