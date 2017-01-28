AIA Announces 2017 Thomas Jefferson Award and Collaborative Achievement Award Winners

Save this picture! Cherokee Studios; Los Angeles / Brooks + Scarpa. Image Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the winners of the 2017 Thomas Jefferson Award for service to public architecture, and the 2017 Collaborative Achievement Award for distinguished achievements of those who have had a beneficial influence on or advanced the architectural profession.

Alan Greenberger, FAIA, and former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor and Chairman of the City Planning Commission, has been selected to receive the 2017 Thomas Jefferson Award. During his time as Deputy Mayor and Chairman, Greenberger was responsible for 11 agencies including the Department of Commerce and spearheaded Philadelphia2035, a comprehensive plan for the city’s renaissance. Greenberger additionally completed and approved plans for all 37 miles of the Philadelphia’s waterfront.

Now a Fellow of the Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation and a Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Department of Architecture Design & Urbanism at Drexel University, Greenberger remains active in the city as the chairman of the Philadelphia Art Commission.

Save this picture! Step Up; Santa Monica, California / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © John Edward Linden

The Enterprise Rose Architectural Fellowship and architect Lawrence Scarpa, FAIA, have been selected as the 2017 recipients of the Collaborative Achievement Award. Launched in 2000 by affordable housing and community development organization, Enterprise Community Partners, The Enterprise Rose Architectural Fellowship cultivates architects committed to bringing economic, health, and education benefits of quality design to low-income communities, particularly within the realm of housing.

To date, the 69 fellows have created or preserved more than 12,000 affordable homes across the country. Fellows sharpen essential architectural skills while developing financing, policy, community engagement and organizing skills, as part of the fellowship's effort to develop architectural leaders who have the empathy, humility and experience to be effective community advocates.

Lawrence Scarpa, of Brooks + Scarpa, has worked in architecture for 30 years, developing a distinct mix of “design excellence, social responsibility, stewardship, and service to the profession.” In 2001, Scarpa co-founded Livable Places, a nonprofit organization that actively promotes affordable and sustainable communities, and that has played an instrumental role in a number of policy changes in California.

Save this picture! Santa Monica Parking Garages / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © John Edward Linden

Moreover, Scarpa co-founded the Los Angeles A+D Architecture and Design Museum, which for the past 15 years has run “progressive exhibitions, youth-oriented education programs, and community events.”

Scarpa is additionally a driving force behind the Affordable Housing Design Leadership Institute, which “assembles leaders in affordable housing for a two-and-a-half-day seminar focused on innovation and best practices.”

Greenberger, The Enterprise Rose Architectural Fellowship, and Scarpa will all be honored at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2017 in Orlando.

News via: The American Institute of Architects (AIA).