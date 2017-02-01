2016 Wood Design & Building Magazine Award Winners Announced

The 2016 winning submissions of Wood Design & Building magazine’s annual Wood Design Awards have been announced, each project demonstrates innovative approaches to and excellence in wood construction within architecture and design.
“For architecture to truly be successful, it must transcend buildings and fulfill the structural, functional and aesthetic needs of a community,” said Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council, Etienne Lalonde. “The Wood Design Awards program is an opportunity for design teams to showcase applications of wood/wood products that ultimately lead to safe, strong and sophisticated buildings and that inspire others to use wood in construction.”
Of the approximately 200 submissions, 22 projects were selected as award recipients across seven categories, selected by an esteemed jury consisting of Peter Bohlin, Patricia Patkau and Brian Court. Special awards were also presented by the Canadian Wood Council.
Here are the 2016 award recipients…
Honor
Wild Turkey Bourbon Visitor Center (Lawrenceburg, KY) / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
In Situ (San Francisco, CA) / Aidlin Darling Design
Wrap, Matsuyama city (Ehime Prefecture, Japan) / APOLLO Architects & Associates
INOUT house (Santa Ana, Costa Rica) / PAAS (Puigcorbé Architects Associates) and MKBstudio
The Smile (Chelsea, London, UK) / Alison Brooks Architects
Merit
Michigan Lake House (Leelanau County, MI) / Design Architect: Desai Chia Architecture, Architect of Record: Environment Architects
Newberg Residence (Newberg, OR) / Cutler Anderson Architects
North Main (East Hampton, NY) / Bates Masi + Architects
Linear Cabin (St. Germain, WI) / Johnsen Schmaling Architects
Lakeside at Black Butte Ranch (Black Butte, OR) / Hacker
Point House (Upper Kingsburg, NS) / MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Limited
Nanjing Wanjing Garden Chapel (Nanjing, Jiangsu, China) / AZL Architects
Immanuel Church and Parish Centre (Cologne, Germany) / Sauerbruch Hutton
Mont Blanc Base Camp, Les Houches, Vallée de Chamonix (Region Rhones-Alpes, France) / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Citation
- Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre (Surrey BC) / HCMA Architecture + Design
- T3 (Timber, Technology, Transit) (Minneapolis, MN) / Design Architect: MGA | Michael Green Architecture, Architect of Record: DLR Group
- Samuel Beckett Civic Campus (Dublin, Ireland) / Bucholz McEvoy Architects
Canadian Wood Council Awards
- Cabot Links Lodge (Inverness, Cape Breton, NS) / Fowler Bauld & Mitchell
- Woodshed (Pomfret, VT) / Birdseye Design
Sustainable Forestry Initiative – Sponsorship Award
- Lakeside at Black Butte Ranch (Black Butte, OR) / Hacker
Western Red Cedar – Sponsorship Award
- Lakeside at Black Butte Ranch (Black Butte, OR) / Hacker
SANSIN - Sponsorship Award
- Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation New Elementary School (Cape Croker, ON) / MMMC Inc. Architects
More information about the Wood Design Awards can be found here.
News via: Wood Design & Building Awards.