2016 Wood Design & Building Magazine Award Winners Announced

The 2016 winning submissions of Wood Design & Building magazine’s annual Wood Design Awards have been announced, each project demonstrates innovative approaches to and excellence in wood construction within architecture and design.

“For architecture to truly be successful, it must transcend buildings and fulfill the structural, functional and aesthetic needs of a community,” said Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council, Etienne Lalonde. “The Wood Design Awards program is an opportunity for design teams to showcase applications of wood/wood products that ultimately lead to safe, strong and sophisticated buildings and that inspire others to use wood in construction.”

Of the approximately 200 submissions, 22 projects were selected as award recipients across seven categories, selected by an esteemed jury consisting of Peter Bohlin, Patricia Patkau and Brian Court. Special awards were also presented by the Canadian Wood Council.

Here are the 2016 award recipients…

Honor

Wild Turkey Bourbon Visitor Center (Lawrenceburg, KY) / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

Save this picture! Wild Turkey Bourbon Visitor Center. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

In Situ (San Francisco, CA) / Aidlin Darling Design

Save this picture! In Situ. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Wrap, Matsuyama city (Ehime Prefecture, Japan) / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Save this picture! Wrap. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

INOUT house (Santa Ana, Costa Rica) / PAAS (Puigcorbé Architects Associates) and MKBstudio

Save this picture! INOUT house. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

The Smile (Chelsea, London, UK) / Alison Brooks Architects

Save this picture! The Smile. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Merit

Michigan Lake House (Leelanau County, MI) / Design Architect: Desai Chia Architecture, Architect of Record: Environment Architects

Save this picture! Michigan Lake House. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Newberg Residence (Newberg, OR) / Cutler Anderson Architects

Save this picture! Newberg Residence. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

North Main (East Hampton, NY) / Bates Masi + Architects

Save this picture! North Main. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Linear Cabin (St. Germain, WI) / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

Save this picture! Linear Cabin. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Lakeside at Black Butte Ranch (Black Butte, OR) / Hacker

Save this picture! Lakeside at Black Butte Ranch. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Point House (Upper Kingsburg, NS) / MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Limited

Save this picture! Point House. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Nanjing Wanjing Garden Chapel (Nanjing, Jiangsu, China) / AZL Architects

Save this picture! Nanjing Wanjing Garden Chapel. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Immanuel Church and Parish Centre (Cologne, Germany) / Sauerbruch Hutton

Save this picture! Immanuel Church and Parish Centre. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Mont Blanc Base Camp, Les Houches, Vallée de Chamonix (Region Rhones-Alpes, France) / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture! Mont Blanc Base Camp. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Citation

Canadian Wood Council Awards

Sustainable Forestry Initiative – Sponsorship Award

Lakeside at Black Butte Ranch (Black Butte, OR) / Hacker

Western Red Cedar – Sponsorship Award

Lakeside at Black Butte Ranch (Black Butte, OR) / Hacker

SANSIN - Sponsorship Award

Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation New Elementary School (Cape Croker, ON) / MMMC Inc. Architects

More information about the Wood Design Awards can be found here.

News via: Wood Design & Building Awards.