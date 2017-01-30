World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Carolina Pedroni, Delfina Riverti, Miguel Rossi
  6. 2014
  7. Pinar del Faro House / Carolina Pedroni + Delfina Riverti + Miguel Rossi

Pinar del Faro House / Carolina Pedroni + Delfina Riverti + Miguel Rossi

  • 15:00 - 30 January, 2017
Pinar del Faro House / Carolina Pedroni + Delfina Riverti + Miguel Rossi
Pinar del Faro House / Carolina Pedroni + Delfina Riverti + Miguel Rossi, © Roberto Riverti
© Roberto Riverti

© Roberto Riverti © Roberto Riverti © Roberto Riverti © Roberto Riverti +21

  • Documentation

    Jackeline Balbela

  • Landscape Design

    Roberto Mulieri

  • Team

    Jackeline Balbela
© Roberto Riverti
© Roberto Riverti

From the architect. The house is situated on a high point of the terrain, surrounded by a number of large pine trees.

© Roberto Riverti
© Roberto Riverti

The abrupt shoulder towards the street is taken advantage of for the access to the house. A set of outdoor stairs connects to the high level of the garden, turning it into the new zero.

© Roberto Riverti
© Roberto Riverti
Section
Section
© Roberto Riverti
© Roberto Riverti

Upstairs, one encounters a large patio—vacant and contained. The patio's limits are defined by a gallery that doubles as an exterior hallway, while a lateral wall is offset by a sliding door, creating a certain degree of privacy from neighbours.

© Roberto Riverti
© Roberto Riverti

 The bedrooms relate to the back end of the garden through the patio. While the semi convered and the swimming pool frames the forest. 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Concrete plays a big part in the main volume, where it is used in walls as well as floors. Meanwhile, wood is used as both solar and visual relief. Because of its sliding gates, the house can be closed towards the front—thus controlling how much sun from the west is allowed in. 

© Roberto Riverti
© Roberto Riverti

Wood is utilised once again in the top level, where the master suite is found. Diagonal roof ridjes are featured in this room and on the cielings of the rest of the rooms on this level, creating two folded wooden volumes on the concrete floor.

© Roberto Riverti
© Roberto Riverti
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Uruguay
Cite: "Pinar del Faro House / Carolina Pedroni + Delfina Riverti + Miguel Rossi" 30 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804211/casa-pinar-del-faro-carolina-pedroni-delfina-riverti-miguel-rossi/>

