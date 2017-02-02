World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Marc Mogas & Jordi Roig
  6. 2015
  Font Rubi Cottage / Marc Mogas & Jordi Roig

Font Rubi Cottage / Marc Mogas & Jordi Roig

  • 05:00 - 2 February, 2017
Font Rubi Cottage / Marc Mogas & Jordi Roig
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

From the architect. A small residential area in the Pyrenees is the location of a small summer house, design under common conditions for this kind of project, plot geometry,  solar orientation, ... and also under two impositions by the property: its materiality, the house had to be made of wood, and budget.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Under these premises, the project idea is a mountain shelter: a home of few meters, low technology .

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The plot has a narrow, long and trapezoidal geometry. It has a slope of 20% with a level difference of 14m and a frontage vegetation with a sequoia at the bottom and 4 fir trees on top.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

To confer the idea of a forest cottage, the project is located in order to cut less  trees as possible.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Due to the small dimension, the house recovers lost areas like the false ceiling of the corridor used as a storing suitcases and a mezzanine over the kitchen converted as a reading corner.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Intending to budget control of the work, three decisions were taken: to minimize land excavation, to prefabricate the house and to reduce aids in building site.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The project was designed to be transported by road in modules under the maximum transport measures, meaning a corset in design process.

Model
Model

The project was split in 3 units: 1 unit for bedrooms, 1 unit for the living room and kitchen, and a third unit for the cover of the living area.

Section
Section
Section
Section

Structurally, the house is supported by balloon frame of pinewood, filled with a double layer of rock wool insulation and covered on the outside by a wooden ventilated facade.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "Font Rubi Cottage / Marc Mogas & Jordi Roig" 02 Feb 2017. ArchDaily.

