Font Rubi Cottage / Marc Mogas & Jordi Roig

From the architect. A small residential area in the Pyrenees is the location of a small summer house, design under common conditions for this kind of project, plot geometry, solar orientation, ... and also under two impositions by the property: its materiality, the house had to be made of wood, and budget.

Under these premises, the project idea is a mountain shelter: a home of few meters, low technology .

The plot has a narrow, long and trapezoidal geometry. It has a slope of 20% with a level difference of 14m and a frontage vegetation with a sequoia at the bottom and 4 fir trees on top.

To confer the idea of a forest cottage, the project is located in order to cut less trees as possible.

Due to the small dimension, the house recovers lost areas like the false ceiling of the corridor used as a storing suitcases and a mezzanine over the kitchen converted as a reading corner.

Intending to budget control of the work, three decisions were taken: to minimize land excavation, to prefabricate the house and to reduce aids in building site.

The project was designed to be transported by road in modules under the maximum transport measures, meaning a corset in design process.

The project was split in 3 units: 1 unit for bedrooms, 1 unit for the living room and kitchen, and a third unit for the cover of the living area.

Structurally, the house is supported by balloon frame of pinewood, filled with a double layer of rock wool insulation and covered on the outside by a wooden ventilated facade.