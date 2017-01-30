House Jodai / Kenta Eto atelier

+34

From the architect. In this area located in Bunngotakada city, Oita prefecture in the Kyushu region, the annual average temperature and average humidity exceed the national average, and it can be said that it is a hot and humid area. A lot of rain falls all over the area in the summer season.

This house has a single large roof on the volume of one story house.

The space beneath the large roof has a maximum length of 20m and a cantilever in 3.5m to extend out the edge of eaves more deeply in L-shape than a typical design. This design was determined for; creating effective shade from the strong daylight of the Kyushu region in the summer season; efficiently providing set back deeply away from the end of eaves for severe rainfalls; and making the inside, outside and in-between spaces of the house more effective as living spaces for outdoor usages and other purposes--considering the requests of the client.

Providing the space under the eaves deeply outside, a living space similar to the interior space is created. Even if it is raining, residents can have activities for dining, hobbies or playing under the semi-exterior space. In addition, the space can become an approach space that is not exposed to solar radiation and rain, for entry, parking, a place for machine and equipment, or an outside storage space.

Considering the heavy rain peculiar to this Kyushu region, rainwater gutter is not provided. On a heavy rainy day, the rainwater flows down like a waterfall from the simple, single-pitched large roof. A "water curtain" wraps the intermediate space and becomes a viewing space.

This is the project facing the climate such as temperature, humidity and heavy rain in the Kyushu region, as well as the landscape and scenery that are being lost in the process of housing estate development.