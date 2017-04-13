Private House in Forte Dei Marmi / FABBRICANOVE Architetti

+20

Architects FABBRICANOVE Architetti

Location 55042 Forte dei Marmi, Province of Lucca, Italy

Architects in Charge Enzo Fontana, Giovanni Bartolozzi

Area 550.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Filippo Romano

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Renata Laudati, Daniele Capolicchio, Francesco Capriotti

Structural Engineering Studio Baroni, Enrico Baroni, Paolo Baroni (Firenze, Italy)

Installations SEPI, Mariano Santi, Torgiano (Perugia, Italy)

Contractor Società Cattolica di Reggio Emilia (Italy)

Press Office Francesca Oddo architectural press officer More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The House in Forte dei Marmi, realized by FABBRICANOVE, is the result of precise attention to the relation between the natural landscape and the built environment. And yet, attention to the clearness, the simplicity, the liveness of the domestic spaces, the constant, direct and equal interaction with the artisans, in particular with carpenters, the definition of the details that contribute to the uniform and homogeneous perception of the intervention. Exactly this last point is what builds the real soul of the dwelling, thought as a sartorial work, searching for a formula that allows the identification of the whole project as one unique piece.

The villa, inside or outside, privileges clear linear solutions, offering a comprehensible reading of its spaces. The building presents two overlapped volumes: one with a square plan, on the ground floor, with flat walkable roofing, the other one is rectangular in plan, on the first floor, with single pitched roof. The dark volume, jutting with a rectangular plan, is placed on the top of the bright volume with a square plan: the first one hosts the master bedroom, the second one includes the night zone reserved for guests, the kitchen, and the living room. On the ground floor, the villa is open towards the garden and to the south-west it hosts a patio protected by a pergola. The interior spaces has been conceived very carefully and this contributes to render the intervention in an elegant and precious way corresponding to a language that is not daring or lavish, but synchronized with delicate choices, soft in the preferred tonality and refined in the choice of materials and their further treatment.

The villa declares diverse chromatic materials and components that are in harmony between each other, according to a complex drawing that brings back a warm Mediterranean atmosphere that can be accurately comprehended and enriched by the natural light. All the windows are wooden with natural finish, the same for the shutters to which a white lacquer finish has been added. The volume with square plan presents a plaster finish with ivory colour, ''trying to solve in the best way the contact with the ground and the relation with the pavement, bright travertine plates have been provided'', tells FABBRICANOVE. The volume with rectangular plan, elevated and sticking out, is clad with ceramic panels ''of a colour that tends to resemble the greyish shades of the Apuane Apls nearby'', they explained.

All the furniture are artisan and realized according to the drawings of FABBRICANOVE. For example the storage/library furniture on the ground floor in teak wood, to which the white steel staircase is supported and hence it becomes an unique object from both structural and visual point of view: some of the kick plates of the staircase coincide with the white profiles upon which the library is assembled.

The attention to the detail derives from a tight relation between designers and artisans, carpenters in particular, who appear as equal protagonists in a mutual contest that creates unique and original solutions.

The volume of the first floor, with its loggia, is instead clad externally with ceramic panels ''Laminam'' of a colour that tends to resemble the greyish shades of the nearby Alps. This cladding, characterized by a thickness of a few millimetres, allows the pose of panels with big dimensions: an aimed choice that allows the distinction of the volume of the first floor, characterized as an upper placed volume.