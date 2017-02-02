World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. United States
  5. Beinfield Architecture
  6. 2014
  7. Kayak.com / Beinfield Architecture

Kayak.com / Beinfield Architecture

  • 17:00 - 2 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kayak.com / Beinfield Architecture
Save this picture!
Kayak.com / Beinfield Architecture, © Robert Benson
© Robert Benson

© Robert Benson © Robert Benson © Robert Benson © Robert Benson +14

Save this picture!
© Robert Benson
© Robert Benson

From the architect. Kayak.com’s interest in attracting and maintaining a young urban workforce brought them to an abandoned police station close to the Stamford transit hub. Within the shell of the historic structure we helped craft a headquarters facility with the goal of providing brand reinforcement, and enabling Kayak to have enhanced connectivity to New York City’s well educated millennial population.

Save this picture!
© Robert Benson
© Robert Benson

The original structure was designed by James Gamble Rogers, who was an architect known for his elegant “Yale Gothic” style. Our architectural intervention takes advantage of the soaring interior space, and celebrates the raw nature of the salvaged building, while referencing air travel, which is at the core of Kayak’s business.

Save this picture!
Lower Level
Lower Level
Save this picture!
Level 1 -2
Level 1 -2

A client request to suspend a used jet fuselage in the hanger like building shell was challenged by the difficulties of getting the aircraft into the historic structure. Alternatively it was decided to build a new fuselage from within.   

Save this picture!
© Robert Benson
© Robert Benson

The existing space was adapted to maintain the sense of building as artifact. Exposed brick, metal and concrete trusses, as well as remnants of the buildings more ornate former life is preserved. Rooms constructed of metal and glass house offices and support space.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The fuselage suspended from reinforced trusses houses a digital virtual conference center that connects headquarters to the satellite offices around the world. A suspended catwalk bridge access further emphasizes the floating nature of the room/object. 

Save this picture!
© Robert Benson
© Robert Benson

Enclosed executive offices are housed on the first floor, while the upper levels are given over to the work stations, collaborative spaces and meeting areas. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

To maintain an in-progress character, all mechanicals are exposed. Ductwork rises through the building from the basement becoming an architectural element in the composition.  The oval shape of the spiral duct reinforces the aeronautics aesthetic. 

Save this picture!
© Robert Benson
© Robert Benson

The reception desk was fabricated from re-purposed plane parts. Its smooth surface along with polished concrete floors, shiny metal and glass contrast with the rough brick and concrete structure that still shows impressions from its original wooden formwork. Plywood is used as a cladding element, lending its organic warmth to the space.

Save this picture!
© Robert Benson
© Robert Benson

Product Description. The cowling reception desk and fuselage-shaped conference room use aluminum sheet panels, polished and buffed with rivet attachments, for a raw modern look evoking the romantic material elements of aircraft travel

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors United States
Cite: "Kayak.com / Beinfield Architecture" 02 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804193/kayaom-beinfield-architecture/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »