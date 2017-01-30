World
  3. Henley Halebrown Releases New Images of Mixed Use School in London

Henley Halebrown Releases New Images of Mixed Use School in London

Henley Halebrown Releases New Images of Mixed Use School in London
Henley Halebrown Releases New Images of Mixed Use School in London, Looking east along Downham Road. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown
Henley Halebrown has released updates for their proposed mixed-use scheme in Hackney, London. 333 Kingland Road, previously occupied by a fire station, will soon be home to the Hackney New Primary School, commercial units, and dual aspect apartments. The scheme aims to address a need for school places and homes in London and to maintain a connection between learning and living in a dense urban environment.

The central school courtyard. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown Model of school entrance. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown Looking east along Downham Road. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown Looking south along Kingsland Road. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown

Looking east along Downham Road. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown
The apartment building accommodates 68 dual aspect one and two-bedroom apartments around a single core, with duplex penthouses at the top. Retail units on the ground and basement levels maintain an active street front, breaking from the traditionally insular nature of educational buildings.

Looking north along Kingsland Road. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown
Looking south along Kingsland Road. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown
The apartments’ compact footprint maximizes the space available for the primary school. Classrooms, administration and the main hall are organized around a central courtyard. The school places a strong emphasis on the connection between the indoor and outdoor environment. External yet covered circulation allows students and staff to be refreshed while moving between spaces, while mezzanines, gardens, and terraces at all levels promote outdoor teaching and exercise.  

Model of school entrance. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown
The central school courtyard. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown
The school courtyard defines an inner world for smaller people, a reduced scale within the city, a place to learn, play and wonder. – Henley Halebrown

Southeast axonometric . Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown
Externally, masonry facades are carefully composed to incorporate substantial windows, loggias, and double height colonnades. 

Brick column design process. Image Courtesy of Henley Halebrown
Planning permission was granted in January 2017.

News via: Henley Halebrown.

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Henley Halebrown Releases New Images of Mixed Use School in London" 30 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804171/henley-halebrown-releases-new-images-of-mixed-use-school-in-london/>

