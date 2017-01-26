World
  7. House in Mukainada / Fujiwaramuro Architects

House in Mukainada / Fujiwaramuro Architects

  • 22:00 - 26 January, 2017
House in Mukainada / Fujiwaramuro Architects
House in Mukainada / Fujiwaramuro Architects, © Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
From the architect. Clients desired a house suitable for an elderly couple where gardening could be enjoyed. They also wanted a large space to be able to run a variety store and host a gallery or workshop in future.

© Toshiyuki Yano
Therefore, we proposed a house with a planted walkway outside of the house. Outside of the house, we created wide rounded-shape earthen floor (doma) connected to the house. By planting flower and trees in and around the earthen floor (doma), the walkway appears. 

© Toshiyuki Yano
Making the most of existing Japanese dogwood trees, the house is located diagonally to the site with consideration given to a view of mountains on the road side, daylight from the south and misalignment of eye lines from adjacent lands.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

After the completion, the house becomes a gathering place for people, including parents and children of the owners living nearby. The atmosphere of the house will continue to change as the plants grow.

© Toshiyuki Yano
Sketch
Sketch
© Toshiyuki Yano
Product Description. Western Red Cedar timbers are used for exterior wall and Oak and Kempas floorings are used for interior floor so that the client can enjoy aging of architecture with growth of plants in the garden. 

© Toshiyuki Yano
Cite: "House in Mukainada / Fujiwaramuro Architects" 26 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804161/house-in-mukainada-fujiwaramuro-architects/>

