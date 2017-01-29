World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Brooks + Scarpa Propose New $12 Million Park for Downtown Los Angeles

Brooks + Scarpa Propose New $12 Million Park for Downtown Los Angeles

Brooks + Scarpa Propose New $12 Million Park for Downtown Los Angeles
Brooks + Scarpa Propose New $12 Million Park for Downtown Los Angeles, © Brooks + Scarpa
© Brooks + Scarpa

Los Angeles-based practice Brooks + Scarpa has proposed a design for FAB Park, a new $12 million public park situated at First and Broadway in Downtown LA.

The FAB (First and Broadway) Civic Center Park aims to capitalize on the city’s diverse character and encourages strong communal activity among members of the public, through the inclusion of unique spaces for food, art and socializing.

© Brooks + Scarpa © Brooks + Scarpa © Brooks + Scarpa © Brooks + Scarpa +28

© Brooks + Scarpa
© Brooks + Scarpa
© Brooks + Scarpa
© Brooks + Scarpa

As part of LA’s “50 Parks Initiative”, the City’s Department of Parks and Recreation bought the 1.96-acre site from the state in 2013, which was allocated towards the development of a new park for the city. The remaining 13-storey office building and accompanying 2-level underground parking required considerable demolition, which was completed in 2014.

© Brooks + Scarpa
© Brooks + Scarpa
© Brooks + Scarpa
© Brooks + Scarpa

According to Brooks + Scarpa, “the city has a unique opportunity to design and construct an iconic park project in the Los Angeles Civic Center, that will augment the adjacent Grand Park, incorporate uses that bring life to the area (such as restaurant and public art installation).”

© Brooks + Scarpa
© Brooks + Scarpa
© Brooks + Scarpa
© Brooks + Scarpa

The architects also hope to prompt public discourse in regards to spatial usage and innovative design strategies, in order to influence the park’s further evolution into a unique urban setting. 

© Brooks + Scarpa
© Brooks + Scarpa

Of the submissions to design LA’s new iconic public space, this FAB Park proposal by Mia Lehrer + Associates (MLA) with partners OMA and IDEO, was selected as the winning proposal, to be opened to the public in 2019.

News via: Brooks + Scarpa

OMA, MLA, and IDEO Selected to Design New Park for Downtown Los Angeles

Cite: Osman Bari. "Brooks + Scarpa Propose New $12 Million Park for Downtown Los Angeles" 29 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804158/brooks-plus-scarpa-propose-new-12-dollars-million-park-for-downtown-los-angeles/>

