Beach House Chihuahua / Colle-Croce + Mariana Kusenier

+33

Architects Colle-Croce, Mariana Kusenier

Location Uruguay

Architect in Charge Sebastián Colle, Rodolfo Croce, Mariana Kusenier

Collaborator Lucas Bruno

Construction Management Estudio Carolina Pedroni

Costructive Company Ontario Dry Wall

Project Year 2016

Photographs Javier Agustín Rojas

From the architect. The house is located in Chihuahua beach, Uruguay, on the dune that constitutes the first building line facing the ocean.

A structural system of columns, beams and slabs, made of reinforced concrete, places the “piano nobile” ten meters above sea level.

In this way, aside from reaching the best ocean views, it warrants a continuous and dynamic balance of the dune. This situation allows the interaction of the wind with the sandbars.

On the support formed by the structure and service base, two compact volumes are assembled articulated by a series of expansions that function as arrivals from the dune. The envelopment is solved in Steel Frame coated in boards of lapacho in the outside and pine painted of white in the interior.

The main house which constitutes the major volume, it has a large living room / dinning room / kitchen expanding to a cantilevered veranda overlooking the ocean, from where you can reach broad views towards Punta Ballena and the sunset over Piriápolis, as well as, another facing north protected from the winds; this content patio works as an outdoor kitchen. Two bedrooms and bathrooms complete the program.

The second volume, of smaller dimensions, is the guest pavilion, has a living, terrace, two bedrooms and bathrooms.

This programmatic division allow the independent use of the units.

The material expression of the set is in direct consonance with some vernacular constructions confirming the pertinence of the chosen system in relation to the requirements of the site.