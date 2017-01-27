World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Colle-Croce
  6. 2016
  7. Beach House Chihuahua / Colle-Croce + Mariana Kusenier

Beach House Chihuahua / Colle-Croce + Mariana Kusenier

  • 11:00 - 27 January, 2017
Beach House Chihuahua / Colle-Croce + Mariana Kusenier
Beach House Chihuahua / Colle-Croce + Mariana Kusenier, © Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

© Javier Agustín Rojas

  • Architects

    Colle-Croce, Mariana Kusenier

  • Location

    Uruguay

  • Architect in Charge

    Sebastián Colle, Rodolfo Croce, Mariana Kusenier

  • Collaborator

    Lucas Bruno

  • Construction Management

    Estudio Carolina Pedroni

  • Costructive Company

    Ontario Dry Wall

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

From the architect. The house is located in Chihuahua beach, Uruguay, on the dune that constitutes the first building line facing the ocean.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

A structural system of columns, beams and slabs, made of reinforced concrete, places the “piano nobile” ten meters above sea level.

Axonometric
Axonometric

In this way, aside from reaching the best ocean views, it warrants a continuous and dynamic balance of the dune. This situation allows the interaction of the wind with the sandbars.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

On the support formed by the structure and service base, two compact volumes are assembled articulated by a series of expansions that function as arrivals from the dune. The envelopment is solved in Steel Frame coated in boards of lapacho in the outside and pine painted of white in the interior.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The main house which constitutes the major volume, it has a large living room / dinning room / kitchen expanding to a cantilevered veranda overlooking the ocean, from where you can reach broad views towards Punta Ballena and the sunset over Piriápolis, as well as, another facing north protected from the winds; this content patio works as an outdoor kitchen. Two bedrooms and bathrooms complete the program. 

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The second volume, of smaller dimensions, is the guest pavilion, has a living, terrace, two bedrooms and bathrooms.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

This programmatic division allow the independent use of the units.

The material expression of the set is in direct consonance with some vernacular constructions confirming the pertinence of the chosen system in relation to the requirements of the site.

Detail
Detail
