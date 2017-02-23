World
i

i

i

h

  The Theatre Under Construction / Stelmach I Partnerzy Biuro Architektoniczne

The Theatre Under Construction / Stelmach I Partnerzy Biuro Architektoniczne

  • 22:00 - 23 February, 2017
The Theatre Under Construction / Stelmach I Partnerzy Biuro Architektoniczne
The Theatre Under Construction / Stelmach I Partnerzy Biuro Architektoniczne, © Przemysław Andruk
© Przemysław Andruk

© Przemysław Andruk
From the architect. The Theatre under Construction was finished 44 years after the start of its construction. During 4 decades it was in a pitiable shape and it was used only partly. The project maintained and revealed the structures of the building from the subsequent stages of unfinished construction. The space indicates the times that passed by. The new elements of the building discuss with the past (Gutenberg Barrows in front of the theatre), the present (multimedia façade) and the future (endemic gardens on the roof). The new surface joining reconstructed ruins is the Alley of Cultures – the lively place-to-be.

© Przemysław Andruk
© Przemysław Andruk
Section
Section
© Przemysław Andruk
© Przemysław Andruk
Section
Section
© Przemysław Andruk
Product Description. The old, demolition bricks and brick walls from unfinished construction were used for the new building. The added parts of the building were made of reinforced concrete with different structuring obtained with manual treatment. 

© Przemysław Andruk
© Przemysław Andruk
Cite: "The Theatre Under Construction / Stelmach I Partnerzy Biuro Architektoniczne" 23 Feb 2017. ArchDaily.
