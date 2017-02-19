World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Belgium
  5. Bekkering Adams Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Green and Sustainable Learning Campus Peer / Bekkering Adams Architects

Green and Sustainable Learning Campus Peer / Bekkering Adams Architects

  • 13:00 - 19 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Green and Sustainable Learning Campus Peer / Bekkering Adams Architects
Save this picture!
Green and Sustainable Learning Campus Peer / Bekkering Adams Architects, © Scagliola/Brakkee
© Scagliola/Brakkee

© Scagliola/Brakkee © Scagliola/Brakkee © Scagliola/Brakkee © Scagliola/Brakkee +17

  • Architects

    Bekkering Adams Architects

  • Location

    Peer, Belgium

  • Architect in Charge

    Juliette Bekkering, Monica Adams

  • Project Team

    Frank de Vleeschhouwer, Zuzanna Kuldova, Perry Klootwijk, Esther Vlasveld, Edwin Nipius, Pia Fischer, Stefania Masuino, Magdalena Strak, Philip Mannaerts, Jan Pieter Bos, Frank Venhorst

  • Area

    18000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Scagliola/Brakkee

  • Landscape architect

    B+B Stedebouw en Landschapsarchitectuur

  • Contractor

    Strabag Antwerpen

  • Technical support

    Bureau Bouwtechniek

  • M&E Engineer

    Ingenium nv

  • Structural Engineer

    ABT België nv
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Scagliola/Brakkee
© Scagliola/Brakkee

From the architect. The project School Campus Peer is designed as a landscaped urban ensemble with a secondary school, a primary school, a sports complex and a boarding school. The project, of approximately 18,000 m2, integrates sport fields, playgrounds and a large public park as an integral part of the campus design. The set up of the various buildings, the playgrounds and the outdoor spaces ensures a diverse play

Save this picture!
© Scagliola/Brakkee
© Scagliola/Brakkee
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Scagliola/Brakkee
© Scagliola/Brakkee

 and learning landscape, where a range of activities is possible. The campus is located in the immediate vicinity of the centre of Peer. The green central area is open to the public, making the campus a benefit for the town of Peer. 

Save this picture!
© Scagliola/Brakkee
© Scagliola/Brakkee

The buildings have spacious common areas for meetings, learning centres and various forms of education. The special rooms in the buildings are designed as expressive accents, and anchor the building to the surrounding environment. Green patios and playground areas are spatially integrated in the buildings. An important component is the flexible and multifunctional set up of the campus, through which multiple use is possible and the campus can be open 24/7 during daytime as well as in the evening. Through this, the campus is forming a vivid learning and recreational complex in the heart of the city of Peer.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The project is part of the Belgium ‘’Schools of Tomorrow’’, a major operation upgrading and renewing more than 200 schools in the whole country. The landscape design was made in co-operation with landscape designers Bureau B + B.

Save this picture!
© Scagliola/Brakkee
© Scagliola/Brakkee

A serene materialisation with natural stone, wood and lively brickwork binds the different buildings together. In the interior, wooden accents enrich the space with a warm atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Scagliola/Brakkee
© Scagliola/Brakkee

Product Description. - A serene materialisation with natural stone, wood and lively brickwork binds the different buildings together. In the interior, wooden accents enrich the space with a warm atmosphere.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects University Belgium
Cite: "Green and Sustainable Learning Campus Peer / Bekkering Adams Architects" 19 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804149/green-and-sustainable-learning-campus-peer-bekkering-adams-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »