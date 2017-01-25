World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Steven Holl Architects Unveils Plans for Cloud-Like Cultural and Health Center in Shanghai

Steven Holl Architects Unveils Plans for Cloud-Like Cultural and Health Center in Shanghai

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Steven Holl Architects Unveils Plans for Cloud-Like Cultural and Health Center in Shanghai
Save this picture!
Steven Holl Architects Unveils Plans for Cloud-Like Cultural and Health Center in Shanghai, Overal Aerial. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Overal Aerial. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

Steven Holl Architects has revealed plans for a new Cultural and Health Center to be located in Shanghai’s Fengxian District. Set into the public landscape, the two buildings will serve as a “social condenser” aimed at integrating the community of surrounding housing blocks together into a park along the Punan Canal.

Cultural Center Water View. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects Cultural Center Interior Court. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects Cultural Center Interior. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects Watercolor - Landscape. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects +30

Save this picture!
Cultural Center East Facade. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Cultural Center East Facade. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

Employing an open, community-driven approach, the project scheme has been inspired by the concept of  “Clouds & Time,” a reference to philosopher Karl Popper’s famous 1965 lecture on the evolutionary model of free will, “Of Clouds and Clocks.” Several clock-like circles form the central public space, where the cloud-like, white concrete buildings invite in visitors through their porosity and openness.

Save this picture!
Watercolor - Landscape. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Watercolor - Landscape. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Save this picture!
Site Plan. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Site Plan. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

The Cultural Center has been designed for maximum community interaction, featuring a library, gym, exhibition areas and recreational facilities. The white mass of the upper floors hovers above a transparent glass base, exposing a café and game rooms. From the base, a curved ramp leads visitors up to the second floor. A variety of openings along the facade provide a connection between the interior and the wider neighborhood outside.

Save this picture!
Cultural Center Water View. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Cultural Center Water View. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Save this picture!
Cultural Center Interior. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Cultural Center Interior. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

Across the plaza, the footprint of the Health Center has been dedicated by the curves of the landscape, strengthening its relationship to the plan’s core concept of “Clouds & Time.” Within, the building will house a health consultation and education center, which will include a pharmacy, consultation and examination rooms, a nursery area and lounges.

Save this picture!
Watercolor - Clouds & Clocks. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Watercolor - Clouds & Clocks. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Save this picture!
Cultural Center Interior. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Cultural Center Interior. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

Both buildings will be finished off with green sedum roofs and will feature geothermal cooling systems while the quarter circle pool and fountain in the central plaza will provide rainwater recycling. Together, these elements will allow the building to achieve a LEED platinum certification.

Save this picture!
Sustainability Axonometric. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Sustainability Axonometric. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

“To work on Architecture for Culture and Health is a social commitment, during these challenging times,” commented Steven Holl.

The project was commissioned by China's largest food processing company, COFCO, in the Summer 2016.

News via Steven Holl Architects.

Save this picture!
Model. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Model. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Save this picture!
Cultural Center Interior Court. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Cultural Center Interior Court. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

  • Architects

    Steven Holl Architects

  • Location

    Shanghai, China

  • Design Architect

    Steven Holl

  • Director-in-Charge

    Roberto Bannura

  • Partner-in-Charge

    Noah Yaffe

  • Project Architect

    Xi Chen

  • Project Team

    Wenying Sun, Ruoyu Wei, Dimitra Tsachrelia, Okki Berendschot, Pu Yun, Elise Riley, Lydia Liu, Tsung-Yen Hsieh, Michael Haddy, Yi Ren

  • Associate Architects

    East China Architectural Design & Research Institute

  • Structural Engineer

    East China Architectural Design & Research Institute

  • Health Center Program

    health education area, pharmacy, consultation rooms, exam rooms, physical therapy room, ultrasound / xray rooms, nursery, admin & doctors lounges

  • Cultural Center Program

    exhibition area, table game area, cafe, library, gym, community & youth activity areas

  • Health Center Area

    1490 m2

  • Cultural Center Area

    6030 m2

  • Area

    7520.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project China
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Steven Holl Architects Unveils Plans for Cloud-Like Cultural and Health Center in Shanghai" 25 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804131/steven-holl-architects-unveils-plans-for-cloud-like-cultural-and-health-center-in-shanghai/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »